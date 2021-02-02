Finland ready to show why they deserve two WRC rounds

Rovaniemi, the capital of Finland’s northernmost region of Lapland will host round two of the FIA World Rally Championship from February 26 to 28.

This means the Nordic country will host two WRC rounds this year.

Rally Finland, held on iconic rollercoaster gravel roads around Jyväskylä, will take place from July 29 to August 1.

Rovnaiemi province lies just outside the Arctic Circle. The competition will take place inside the region, where temperatures can plunge as low as minus 30°C in February, according to the WRC.com website.

WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel was impressed by promoter AKK Sports’ determination to organise the rally at short notice in a tough race against time.

“The city is famously known as the home of Santa Claus (or Joulupukki as he is called in Finland) and also attracts high tourist numbers to view the stunning Aurora Borealis displays – better known as the Northern Lights,” WRC.com adds.

The rally starts on Friday, February 26 with a morning shakedown ahead of the opening special stages that evening. Saturday features three tests driven twice ahead of Sunday’s final leg, which closes with the Wolf Power Stage.

The 10 stages cover 260 kilometres.

The rally will run under strict national, local and FIA Covid-19 procedures and organisers will follow all protocols on whether fans will be allowed.

“Winter rallies provide some of the sport’s most spectacular action. A winter wonderland of full snow and big snow banks lining the roads are a driver’s dream, so I think the WRC is in for a great time!,” Siebel is quoted as saying by WRC.com.

“We know AKK will leave no stone unturned to ensure it reaches the same high standards as the traditional summertime Rally Finland.

AKK Sports CEO Riku Bitter is delighted at how quickly Rovaniemi embraced the idea of a WRC round at such short notice.

“The Finns set out to look into the matter and explore our possibilities. Of the various different options, Rovaniemi, with its solid culture in organising winter rallies,” he told WRC.com.

FIA rally director Yves Matton said was also delighted to see Arctic Rally Finland joining the WRC calendar, and believes this rally has added spice to the 12 rallies championship and drivers will experience conditions with optimal snow.

Indeed the Finns have amazed the rally fraternity following the unfortunate cancellation of Rally Sweden in December due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

Maton thanked AKK and the organising team for their commitment, professionalism and determination, which enables them to make a second round in Finland a reality within a short time window.

Meanwhile, the WRC Safari Rally Serivce Park at the KWS Training Institute in Naivasha has been hailed at one of the largest in the world and the surface measuring 110 by 220 metres has been tarmacked in readiness to host manufacturer teams from Ford, Toyota and Hyundai.

However, fans will be restricted because of Covid-19 protocols, of course unless a vaccine is found soon!

