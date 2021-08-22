Finishing above Gor is a big achievement for Ingwe

We are disappointed we did not win the 2020/21 league title after dominating for a long time. But all is not lost.

With plenty of doubts surrounding Ingwe ahead of the season, the players exceeded expectations and I praise them for finishing ahead of our noisy neigbours K’Ogalo to keep the bragging rights. It’s pure joy for Ingwe fans!

It’s been a while since Leopards finished ahead of Gor to earn the footballing honour, and sitting ahead of them in the 18-team league is a great achievement to Ingwe faithful who are still waiting for the league title since 1998.

Leopards finished in the top five ahead of Gor Mahia against all odds, considering the squad was largely composed of young players after losing several top stars before the season kicked off in November last year.

Last season, the two giants met twice, with the first leg ending 0-0, before Gor Mahia edged Leopards 4-2 on penalties to lift Betway Cup and a ticket to represent Kenya in the Confederation Cup next season.

After boycotting to their return leg league match, they again faced off in a hurriedly-organised friendly at Camp Toyoyo with Gor winning 1-0.

Popularly known as Mashemeji Derby, the meeting between the two crowd pullers is like Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Derby pitting Simba SC against Yanga where it’s all about history and identity.

Gor and Leopards share the same city, Nairobi, and games involving the big two attracts huge interest. No matter how badly either side is playing the whole city stops to watch their team hopefully to win the bragging rights.

Leopards lost top players in the January window like John Mark Makwatta who joined Zesco United, but the squad was never under any strain.

After we were hit by the exit of tactician Andre Casa Mbungo and Antony Kimani, Belgian Patrick Aussems arrived in February to take charge and continued working with the available squad that was joined by Elvis Rupia who has since been at his best, helping Ingwe finish a respectable third.

Rupia is this season’s club top scorer and in a match he would score a goal or two. The 26-year-old striker finished second with 17 goals behind top scorer Erick Kapaito (24 goals) of Kariobangi Sharks.

Leopards had a chance to emerge champions but didn’t utilise their chances. But with a fantastic spirit one can only congratulate the whole team and I would give them eight out of ten!

After being promised houses, it was a disappointment for players finishing the season without winning the league, but the team has grown well together and their form has certainly improved.