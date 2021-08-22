Finishing above Gor is a big achievement for Ingwe

Elvis Rupia

AFC Leopards Elvis Rupia celebrates his opening goal during their FKF Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on July 25, 2021. The match ended 2-2.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With plenty of doubts surrounding Ingwe ahead of the season, the players exceeded expectations and I praise them for finishing ahead of our noisy neigbours K’Ogalo to keep the bragging rights
  • Leopards lost top players in the January window like John Mark Makwatta who joined Zesco United, but the squad was never under any strain
  • I’m full of praise for the lads for putting up a sterling performance and they should have no problem winning the league next season, though one weakness we had was lack of real depth on the bench


We are disappointed we did not win the 2020/21 league title after dominating for a long time. But all is not lost.

