Fingers crossed for local sports to resume, hopefully sooner rather than later

Kabras Sugar's Brian Tanga (left) evades a tackle from Kenya Harlequins' Hilary Barasa (down) during the Sisimka Charity Cup match at Nyayo National Stadium on February 20, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • In retrospect, engaging in sports as a young man greatly contributed to my mental health, then
  • These young men and women lost a means to earn and to keep their heads in this troubled world following the suspension of sports in the country
  • Kenya Rugby Union implored the president to allow sports to resume, arguing they had put in place stringent measures as recommended by the health authorities to fight the spread of the disease

The game of rugby literally helped me keep my sanity during my playing days.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.