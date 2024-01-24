Fine mix of stars makes Lobo Village place to be next weekend

Next weekend, all eyes will be on Kenya as we host the third edition of the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour meeting at the Lobo Village in Kapseret, Eldoret.

This one-day event, which features six categories of competition, has grown into one of the most anticipated on the World Athletics (WA) as well as the Athletics Kenya (AK) calendar of events.

With preparations in top gear, this year promises to be no different as hundreds of top athletes from across the globe angle for glory in this competition.

Already, more than 25 elite runners from without Kenyan borders have penned in their names to compete on February 3.

This, in addition to the Kenyan contingent expected to fly the national flag on home soil, is impressive considering the Sirikwa Classic will be celebrating its third birthday this year.

It portends great fortunes for the future of this event in terms of its attraction to elite runners and the revenue it can bring to the country.

Indeed, it is on the path to mirroring the success of the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold, which will be marking its fifth birthday this year.

Just like the Sirikwa Classic, this one-day track and field event has continued to attract top athletes from around the world and raked in millions of viewers at the stadium and from the comfort of their TV sets.

Considering Kenya is the most successful country at the World Cross Country Championships, the allure of competing against its runners at the Sirikwa Classic is too strong to resist for any foreigner.

The fact that it is held at the beginning of the year provides an opportunity for foreign athletes to test themselves on the tough Lobo course ahead of a busy year on the track and field.

The impact of cross country as a form of preparation to compete in track and field events as well as road races will indeed induce many foreigners to register for future editions of Sirikwa Classic.

The high altitude in Eldoret combined with the dominance of Kenyans on home turf is a challenge any foreign athlete worth their salt will jump at with glee.

Win against Kenyans on home soil – or even stretch them to the limit – and you will be guaranteed to succeed elsewhere.

Kenyans are also naturally amiable people who are accommodating to visitors as has been witnessed in previous international competitions we have hosted.

Foreigners competing in this year’s Sirikwa Classic will undoubtedly return home with picturesque memories of fans cheering them on without regard for their nationality.

Therefore, let us flock to Lobo Village on February 3 and give our visitors a rapturous welcome so that they may return for future editions and make it bigger and better.