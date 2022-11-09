Fifa World Cup apt moment for rights activities to focus on Qatar

It is unfathomable that just 10 days to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the host nation is still embroiled in an eyeball-to-eyeball argument with human rights activists, LGBTQ+ campaigners and some countries about the tiny Gulf nation’s suitability to host the tournament, given its poor human rights record, its stance on same-sex relationships, and ill-treatment of migrant workers.

According to statistics, Qatar’s population has grown by 13.2 per cent in the past year as it welcomed 370,000 people, mostly overseas workers to aid in the construction of infrastructure (expressways, sub-ways, seven football stadiums, hotels and skyscrapers) for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. The oil and gas-rich nation has a population of 2.94 million people and expects some 1.2 million visitors during the November 20 to December 18 Fifa World Cup.

Statistics on Qatar’s population make for an interesting read. According to a report by Reuters, Qatari nationals number just about 380,000. Low-income migrant workers and other foreigners make up the majority of the country's population.

From experience, we know that Gulf nations have a poor track record of treatment of foreign workers, which does not make things easier for Qatar. According to Qatar’s government, 30,000 foreign labourers were hired to build World Cup Stadiums, mostly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal and the Philippines. In August, 60 workers held demonstrations over unpaid wages outside the headquarters of the Al Bandary International Group, a company constructing hotels in Doha. A number were detained and later deported.

Reports indicate that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since it won the right to host the World Cup in 2010. Some 37 deaths were directly linked to the construction of World Cup stadiums.

Coming home, many Kenyan families have lost their loved ones working in the Middle East. Last year, Simon Chelugui, then Cabinet Secretary for Labour, told the National Assembly's Labour Committee that some 93 Kenyans had died in the Middle East in three years out of more than 87,784 Kenyans processed to work in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. The deaths occurred mainly in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Qatar has put out a guide on public conduct during the World Cup in line with its conservative culture, attracting criticism for being “a country not receptive to all.” Same-sex relationships remain illegal, and sexual intercourse outside marriage is a crime. During the World Cup, alcohol will be served “in select areas of the stadiums” and will be available to fans only in licensed bars and restaurants. Fans will be required to dress appropriately throughout the tournament, and kissing in public is forbidden.

Football tradition

Questions have also been raised as to how “a country with no significant footballing tradition, no suitable existing infrastructure and a climate completely unsuited to a summer tournament – but with almost limitless cash” procured the right to host one of the world’s greatest sporting competitions. My take is that one has got to start somewhere in any venture.

Amid the raging debate, Fifa’s former president, Joseph ‘Sepp’ Blatter, has leapt head-long into the fray, reiterating that the decision to award hosting rights of the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza to the tiny Gulf nation under his watch was a mistake.

In 2010, Fifa's executive committee voted 14-8 for Qatar to host the 2022 tournament ahead of the United States when Russia was also awarded the 2018 event. Blatter says he voted for the United States and blames then-Uefa president Michel Platini for swinging the vote in Qatar's favour.

When some 2022 Fifa World Cup-bound countries and human rights activists first raised concerns with host nation’s treatment of migrant workers in 2019, Qatar, which has endured a six-year blockade by her neighbours on land, air and sea to prepare to stage the tournament, pledged to improve work conditions and terms for its largely migrant labour force, which it did.

Not to condone human rights abuses or water down criticisms laid against Qatar, but I feel human rights activists and LGBTQ+ campaigners were always going to use Fifa World Cup to shine the spotlight on Qatar’s poor human rights record, and ill-treatment of migrant workers. Not to sweep the issues raised under the carpet, but the human rights activists were bound to ride on the grandest stage for football to put their point across.

It happened to some of the previous hosts of the tournament. In the run-up to 2010 edition in South Africa, there were claims that South Africa had paid bribes to get the hosting rights, fears of high crime rate, and that the country would not make venues ready in time for the tournament, forcing Blatter to publicly state that Fifa had no “Plan B” to move the tournament away from South Africa.

The 2014 edition in Brazil met loud protests over delays in completion of four of the 12 stadiums scattered throughout the vast country, death of eight workers in construction sites, and demonstrations over the heavy cost of staging the tournament.

Months before the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, human rights activists raised concerns about Russia's poor human rights record, lack of freedom of speech and the country’s annexation of Crimea.

This year, activists have chosen an opportune moment (2022 Fifa World Cup) to air their concerns about human rights issues in Qatar.

Mwamba covered the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.