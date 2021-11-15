Fifa should give justice top priority

The events of the last week in Kenyan football have taken us full circle. We either have to shape up or sink to the lowest point of mediocrity.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed last Thursday sent Nick Mwendwa and the entire Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials packing and appointed a caretaker committee headed by Aaron Ringera to take charge for six months. This has ignited hope of Kenyan football rising from the ashes.

The Ringera team began work on Friday as Mwendwa chest-thumped and dismissed the whole issue at a press conference at a Nairobi hotel.

World football governing body wrote to the embattled FKF team over the matter. The letter invokes the “dreaded” ban of Kenya from football activities, and at the same time, it extended an olive branch of conciliation via a tripartite agreement meet between Fifa, FKF and the government.

This is the crux of our peroration this week. We respect Fifa’s position, but we must say that it is incumbent upon FKF to conduct its affairs above board.

Much as FKF is a member of Fifa, it is also subject to the Kenyan Consitution. Kenyans have spoke, they want justice.They are tired of the circus that has become football management in Kenya. Our words may not be enough; so we quote:

“Sadly, Fifa may unwisely ban Kenya. In the event of that, our players, coaches and many other innocent stakeholders shall suffer twice; first from the theft of funds and then again from the Fifa ban.”

How can Fifa defend a policy which protects perpetrators and also punishes their victims twice? We understand Fifa’s concern about government interference, but what about good governance?

Bob Munro, the Mathare boss has seen it all, simply because he has consistently called for sanity in football management. He has witnessed Kenya’s last two bans and he knows what it entails. CS Amina also knows it too well