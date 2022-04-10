Fifa should ban us, burn us and cast us to outer darkness of football

Last week I was here crowing about how happy I was that Egypt, who to me are the epitome of the conniving cartels from the Arab north who have held an evil and largely illegal stranglehold on our continental football, had been booted out from this year’s Qatar 2022 World Cup.

I was also ecstatic that Ghana was going to the World Cup bonanza. In a quick recap, the reasons for my reactions were as follows: for donkey years many clubs and national teams facing opponents from the north have had it very difficult both on the pitch and off the pitch to get past the Arabs.

By the way I like the hypocrisy of our brethren from the north. When faced with an international issue these guys will readily identify with the rest of Africa but in most cases they will simply cast their lot with the Arab world.

It was for this reason that I was over the moon when Egypt got a massive kick in the backside. I am still celebrating.

The reason I was overjoyed over Ghana is because over the years I have come to regard that country as my second home. Welcoming people, good weather and wonderful food.

Now today I am heading to the north and western parts of the continent once again. Reason for this is that Charaf-Eddine Amara resigned from his post as President of the Algerian Football Federation, after bungling their World Cup qualification.

At a press conference two days after the painful elimination Amara was quoted saying: I inform the public opinion (sic) that I resign from my position as president of the Algerian Federation of Football."

Around the same time Nigeria FA President Amaju Pinnick also said he would not defend his seat despite being eligible for another term following Super Eagles failure to make it to the World Cup.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is how people well brought up and with deserving respect to existing systems, public institutions and public opinion behave.

When Kenyan football stakeholders elected a new team to replace the Sam Nyamweya led outfit, we had very high hopes with our football.

In fact the guttersnipes, underbreds and generally a bunch of ne’er do wells we gave the jobs at Kandanda House went ahead to raise our hope that they were going to take us to Qatar.

After raising our hopes they were then left raising our hackles by denying the very promises they made us.

Just as well that they are no longer in office. Their ejection by the government has brought many a woeful tale from known crocodile tears shedders who promise us eternal damnation burning in fire and brimstone because of interfering with football. I saw a story lamenting that we do now have referees at the World Cup because we booted FKF.

My take? Let them ban us, burn us and cast us to outer darkness till Kingdom come. As my good friend Charles Nyende wrote here last week, we need to get to the lowest of the low in as far as our football is concerned before we can speak of going up.

The good man went ahead to ask about the monies Fifa has been pumping into our football.

“Is it not good that the money has been closed until we get competent managers?

In my estimation, Kenya’s absence in international football is as dire as not having milk in your tea. The world will still enjoy its most popular beverage.