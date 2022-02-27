Fifa’s interference in good governance a note of concern

The Fifa ban on Kenya, which we were anticipating, has finally come to pass.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) office, which Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded in November las year, must be watching the proceedings gleefully.

Well, they should not; it is not over yet.

The implications of the ban are obvious: Kenyan national teams cannot participate in CAF/Fifa competitions; Kenyan players cannot be transferred to clubs abroad.

In addition, Kenyan leagues’ promotion/relegation may not be recognised by CAF/Fifa; FKF elections and constitutional changes may not be recognised by CAF/Fifa, and all the above will likely only change under a Fifa approved normalisation committee!

It a tall order, and destructive too. It is meant to punish our players and clubs twice over for something that they are not responsible for.

It is the Fifa way of hurting poor countries that are not able to stand up to them. It is not a new thing at all, and many other countries in the south of the Equator are prone to Fifa bans.

In 2015, the United States of America and Swiss authorities arrested senior Fifa officials on corruption charges as Swiss police investigated the 2018 and 2022 World Cup awards.

Fifa did not threaten the Americans with a ban! They curled their tails and scampered away. That is what brought the present officials into office. Talk of double standards!

In 2019, Ahmad Ahmad, former president of CAF was arrested in Paris over allegations of mismanagement and graft. He was later released but relinquished his seat to South African mining billionaire Patrice Motsepe. France was never threatened with a ban!

While we understand Fifa’s concern about government interference in football; shouldn’t Fifa’s interference in good governance also be of concern?

How can a Kenyan government requirement for FKF to use public funds prudently be considered as interference?

Since allegations of misuse of funds also involved money from Fifa, why hasn’t the annual Fifa audit detected that and punished culprits?

From the above, we learn that “Fifa rules are “far too superior than the Kenyan Constitution”.