Fifa’s interference in good governance a note of concern

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (right) speaks with International Chess Federation (Fide) president Arkady Dvorkovic

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (right) speaks with International Chess Federation (Fide) president Arkady Dvorkovic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on February 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Victor Otieno | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Since allegations of misuse of funds also involved money from Fifa, why hasn’t the annual Fifa audit detected that and punished culprits?
  • From the above, we learn that “Fifa rules are “far too superior than the Kenyan Constitution”.
  • However, we are saying that people must go to jail. We must stick to our guns!

The Fifa ban on Kenya, which we were anticipating, has finally come to pass.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.