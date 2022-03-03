Fifa digging own grave with its see-no-evil-hear-no-evil attitude

The reason you don’t see a revolution happening is not that people don’t care about what’s happening in Kenyan football. On the contrary, my social media feed is filled with posts from concerned Kenyans expressing frustrations at the tragedies unfolding. But, they are also voicing unequivocal support for the government’s efforts and steadfastness in cleaning up the mess.

The past has invaded the present. Kenya's suspension from football activities feels like a storm cloud gathered from a different, darker time. The reality is yet to dawn fully on us, but the suspension promises to bring destruction to all of Kenyan football stakeholders, especially on local players.

Fifa’s decision to take sides with suspected criminals, without caring to listen to anybody else’s side of the story, makes them look bad to all except members of the ousted office and their supporters.

Now, there might be no protests on Kenyan streets yet. Heck, the Fifa ban failed to trend on Kenya’s twitter feed on the day of the announcement and generally, few seem bothered by the recent turn of events. But, the empty stands at all KPL matches, including those involving Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, are telling of something urgent about the national mood.

When commenters online say they were unsurprised by Fifa’s decision to take sides against the government and the gazetted caretaker committee, it is clear where the feelings of Kenyans lie with regards to the recent turn of events.

The solace for people like me is that Fifa and its crooked friends are digging their own graves. By refusing for the nth time to hold rogue leaders of their member associations accountable, and purporting to protect them at all costs, Fifa are unknowingly digging their own grave.

The problem with Fifa is that even when there are clear cases of malpractice involving one of their own, it does not come down heavily on its acolytes. It's not just in Kenya.

Even in instances when an FA leader is caught with hands in the till such as is the case in Zimbabwe, Fifa acts the same way.

Judging by the reactions from Zimbabwe and Kenya’s governments, old beliefs and practices that no longer fit the times are being shed at speed. It will take only a few more years for more countries to realise what malevolent forces reside in Fifa. And when that happens, member countries will not be afraid of bans any more. What we know, is that people – even those in lowly ranked football countries like Kenya – will not tolerate a lack of football. Fifa should not be so arrogant. When member associations’ patience runs out, so will Infantino’s clock.