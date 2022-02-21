FIA Rally Star programme hoists Kimathi, Kioni to global stage in Rally Sweden

  • As part of the programme, promising young rally drivers receive financial, technical and tactical support, besides a rally car to compete in five rounds of the WRC with Kimathi, 27, making his debut in snow rallying at Rally Sweden in the university and research town of Umea (a stark contrast from the conditions he’s used to back home) this week, driving a four-wheel-drive M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3 car.
  • The winner of the Junior WRC this season will receive four chances in the 2023 season in an upgrade M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 car and will be exposed to more opportunities to test and learn.

This week, young Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi makes his World Rally Championship (WRC) debut in Rally Sweden as part of the International Automobile Federation’s Rally Star programme that seeks to detect and develop driving talent worldwide.

