FIA Rally Star programme hoists Kimathi, Kioni to global stage in Rally Sweden

This week, young Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi makes his World Rally Championship (WRC) debut in Rally Sweden as part of the International Automobile Federation’s Rally Star programme that seeks to detect and develop driving talent worldwide.

As part of the programme, promising young rally drivers receive financial, technical and tactical support, besides a rally car to compete in five rounds of the WRC with Kimathi, 27, making his debut in snow rallying at Rally Sweden in the university and research town of Umea (a stark contrast from the conditions he’s used to back home) this week, driving a four-wheel-drive M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3 car.

The winner of the Junior WRC this season will receive four chances in the 2023 season in an upgrade M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 car and will be exposed to more opportunities to test and learn.

The 1.5-litre EcoBoost Ford Fiesta Rally3 car weighs 1,210 kilogrammes and was developed by M-Sport’s Krakow facility in Poland as an affordable first step for drivers coming up the four-wheel-drive ladder.

“It produces a power output of 215BHP and 400Nm of torque all transmitted through a five-speed sequential gearbox, helping it to reach 100km/h in just five seconds and a top speed of 185km/h,” WRC explain the car’s specs.

As part of Kimathi’s experience in Europe, media training is an essential chapter and on Monday, the youngster – who is being navigated by Mwangi Kioni - fielded questions from global media in a session moderated by WRC Promoter’s PR and Communications manager Mark Wilford.

The sort of exposure our sportsmen and women very much need to enhance their global brand.

And like a seasoned professional, Kimathi was excellent at the virtual presser!

I wish Kimathi, and his navigator Kioni, all the best in their WRC debut this week, and dedicate this week’s column to excerpts from the Kimathi’s global media session on Monday:

Q. How has your initial experience been in the snow?

Kimathi: It’s been an interesting experience…. First of all, I sat with (famous snow driving instructor) John Haugland and he took me through what it entails to drive on snow.

Quite honestly, my first reaction is that there’s so much grip with the studded tyres.

When I sat with Craig (Breen, of M-Sport Ford WRC Team) – he’s a very smooth driver and very fast – he just told me ‘stay away from the snow banks and you will be OK.’

Q. You will be doing the Junior WRC event which means it’s not just Sweden but the whole Junior WRC season and that means you will be taking on multiple surfaces. There’s a lot of gravel in Kenyan championships, how much asphalt experience do you have?

Kimathi: At the moment none!

It’s quite funny because all these rallies that I’m taking part in are so specialised that we don’t have them back at home.

We don’t have snow back in Kenya and we don’t have asphalt rallies back in Kenya so each rally for me is a new adventure, a step into the unknown, but I’m up for the challenge.

Young Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi (third left) and Craig Breen listen to rally instructor John Haugland, head of training at John Haugland Winter Rally Training circuit in Dagali, Norway.

If I want to be at this (WRC) level, I have to start from somewhere.

I have to learn how to drive on snow, how to drive on asphalt, how to drive on gravel… so I’m pretty excited, it’s a new challenge and a step into the unknown for me.

Q. Is there any rally on the WRC circuit that’s perhaps a little bit close to what you have experienced in Kenya?

Kimathi: Yes, the Rally of Greece is quite similar to Safari Rally Kenya.

It’s quite rough, a lot of bedrock… so maybe that’s the rally I’m looking at as my bench marker in the JWRC – to see how far I need to work or where exactly my pace is because at that level, the rally is so similar to the Safari.

Q. You started rallying when you were 20 years old. These days, a lot of rally drivers start a lot younger… Is there a reason you started late?

Kimathi: Quite frankly, I needed to finish school first.

My mother wanted me to finish school first as she really didn’t think rallying would be a full-time job.

Where I come from, there’s no infrastructure for professional rally drivers… I needed to finish school first and that’s one of the reasons why I started quite late – but not late per se in Kenya as it’s not pretty late at that age because most of us have to finish school, go to university, get a degree and then do something else.

Q. How was your introduction to cars?

Kimathi: When I was younger – 15 or 16 years old then – I crashed my father’s Subaru in the compound… not a very ideal start to my career…

Young Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi (right) during the virtual media interview.

But thankfully I got away unscathed… It’s one of those memories you don’t really want to remember, But it’s good moments, good fun…

Q. How difficult has it been adjusting to the conditions there in Sweden, the cold, and all?

Kimathi: Acclamatising to these conditions has been quite tricky because back at home we have 25-26 degrees (Celsius) on a normal day and here it’s minus six to minus 11 degrees!

It’s been a big challenge to acclimatise.

Of course I’m keeping warm and of course we have a gym in the hotel so I do a little bit of running and a little bit of fitness training in the morning…

All in all, I’m trying to keep warm and fit, and also trying and be positive because at times it can be really cold and you can start to feel like, ‘OK I need to go back home, I miss the weather back home…’

But it's a new experience and I’m happy with it, and I’m just taking it a day at a time.

Q. You have been compared to the Jamaican bobsleigh team (that defied the odds to compete at the 1988 Winter Olympic Games) … Do you feel like it?

Young Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi and his navigator Mwangi Kioni in new overalls at Umea Best Western, Sweden, on February 21, 2022.

Kimathi: (Laughs)… Of course I’m not Jamaican, man! Maybe I’m thrown into the unknown like the Jamaican team… But I don’t think so.

Q. When did you know that you would compete in the WRC Junior category and what was your reaction?

Kimathi: This news came two or three weeks ago when I realised I will be in Rally Sweden. At first I didn't believe it… I thought it was a winding up joke…

But as the days went by, I got more and more excited because I realised I have an opportunity to mingle with the likes of Craig Breen, Thierry Neuville, Ott Tanak and also Sami Pajari and Jon Armstrong who are the champions of the Junior WRC.

It’s been a pleasant surprise and at the same time a big challenge because it’s a new step with lots of work and I’m very, very happy to be here.

Q. You shared the cockpit with Craig Breen. What lessons did you take from that?

Kimathi: Craig is a fantastic driver and that’s why he’s in the Ford WRC team. He was so encouraging and so kind… He just told me ‘be neat, be tidy, don’t try and fight a lot with the car in this type of conditions, and just stay away from the snow banks and follow the line.’

He really taught me a lot and corrected most of the mistakes that I had, and just told me it’s a big step for me and the start of something new… He was really nice and I enjoyed sitting with him.

Q. How are the introduction courses that you have had in Norway and Sweden going to help you in this weekend’s Rally Sweden?

Kimathi: These introduction courses give you an insight into the basics of rallying and the regulations, what we don’t have back at home.

Most of our drivers just wake up in the morning and just enter rallying without understanding the regulations, what rallying entails, what it takes in an event, what is required by the driver and co-driver at the event and also how to drive… the lines you need, the type of preparations… and that’s basically what I learnt in the first two days in Norway and now in Sweden.

Basically what it takes to be in a WRC event.

Q. Tell us something about the car you are driving in Sweden. How does it handle, how does it feel.. are you generally comfortable?

Kimathi: I’ve been driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 and it’s a little bit upgraded than what I drive back at home. I still drive a Ford Fiesta Rally3 back at home…

But this one is a bit advanced for the 2022 regulations. The car feels great and it’s easy to drive…

What I found was that it’s much better on the snow with the studded tyres and of course the engineers told me its much better than what I have back at home, so let’s see!

I’m pretty much confident that we’ve had good preparations for the Rally Sweden and I’m confident that we can get a good result and try and be competitive in this rally.

Q. What difference does it make when you have such big support behind you?

Kimathi: What you start working with these works teams, first of all you understand that you have lots of resources and availability of information.

Even as a driver, the engineer is able to pinpoint certain types of minute details that you could not pinpoint back at home if you are a privateer or if you’re an amateur.

The work of the engineer is to try and make you better as a driver and to try and make the car better as a manufacturer.

That level of information and that level of professionalism is what we lack back at home, and that’s something that was really new to me working with M-Sport where we have lots of information and lots of resources that are pooled together to try and make you better, and try and make the car better.

We are all working towards one goal of being successful in the rally. It’s a real eye-opener.

Q. Your dad having been a rally driver himself, how involved has he been in your career in the last few years? Is he a rally dad that really gets stuck in and helps you along or is he the one that gives you room?

Kimathi: Let me say I think he’s in the middle… He’s not the one that will come to every service and pick every tyre choice for you, but he’s also not the one that will leave you completely alone at the same time.

He’s done his rallying - that’s what he tells me – and he charted his own path and wants you to chart your own path, make your own decisions and make your own mistake.

Of course time and time again when I need some help in terms of sense of direction, I’ll just step up to him and ask him a few questions and he’ll be happy to guide me.

I think we have a really good working relationship, we share the same passion and we work closely together.

Q. So does he get involved in getting you the right support and sponsorship?

Kimathi: He part of getting me the right backing and the right sponsorship so that I can continue rallying.

But he’s not the dad who’s gonna be like ‘ Yes, you should have hit the apex here or you should have exited that corner like that…’ no.

He understands that he has his own driving style and I have my own driving style and he’s more focused in making sure that I have the right package to make sure that I’m competitive and make sure that I’m at the top.

Q. Are you planning to do the Safari Rally this year as part of the Junior World Championship?

Kimathi: Definitely! Definitely! That’s something I’m looking forward to… It’s my home rally and I definitely want to do my home rally.

I hear it’s gonna be bigger than last year, and better…

Q. What’s your target for Sweden, what’s your target for the season and what’s your target for your career?

Kimathi: This season is a learning season for me and to be realistic, these events are specialised and my competitors have a lot of experience…

I just wanna finish all of these events and try and get the mileage, which is very important, and build on from next year… build on the experience and build the pace.

The (career) target for me of course is to reach the top of the WRC and to be a full time factory driver. I know there’s a lot of work to be done and I’m ready to work.

This year is just a learning year for me… know the stages, get the mileage, finish the events and build up the pace, step by step.

Q. Tell us something about your co-driver (Mwangi Kioni) whom you are with in Sweden.

Kimathi: Mwangi Kioni has been an amazing co-driver. I sat with him the whole season so I didn’t wanna change co-drivers… I wanted some familiarity and to continue with the consistency we have in the car.

He’s done a fantastic job. He always does a fantastic job and we have a good laugh with him in the car, and I really enjoy my rallying with him.

Q. Are you going to defend your title in the Junior African Rally Championship?

Kimathi: Yes, I’m going to defend my African Rally Championship junior title. We are planning on doing the Junior World Rally Championship and, of course, the African Rally Championship because it’s special to my heart so I want to try and defend it.

I love the rallies in the African Rally Championship because I have more experience there and I want to defend my title, for sure!

Q. How does it feel to have backing from big brands like Kenya Airways and Safaricom?

Kimathi: It’s been amazing to have some of the biggest companies in Kenya, Safaricom and Kenya Airways.

They are the people who have supported me this far in my career and to make sure I’m in the Junior World Rally Championship, so thank you very much to Safaricom and thank you very much to Kenya Airways for making the impossible look possible… it’s a partnership I hope we can continue this year and for years to come!

Q. A quick word to other young drivers, and to your fans who will be watching you in Sweden live on NTV?

Kimathi: To the young drivers, every dream is achievable. Nothing is impossible.

Of course, to reach this level there’s a lot of hard work that needs to be done.

All dreams are valid! I had a dream of one day coming to the WRC… it looked like I was crazy at one time, but now it’s a reality.

They should never give up. They should try. Now with the FIA Rally Star Challenge we have a very good chance to get to the WRC.

It’s a big opportunity and it’s a lot of work. If this is what you want to do, then you can do it.

To my fans, thank you!