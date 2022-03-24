Fetch your backpack petrolheads, Naivasha is the place to be

Fetch your back pack and head to Naivasha next Friday for a three-day festival of speed. This will be the first high profile rally since the WRC Safari Rally in June last year.

If the East African Classic last month, served as a curtain raiser for a busy season, the Africa Championship Equator Rally is the genuine teaser in the five-course meal before the main dish, the WRC Safari Rally in two months time.

The Equator Rally has attracted the best drivers from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and South Africa.

Kenyan drivers, most expected to unveil new machines, were out in large numbers last Sunday during the Rallye Sports Club-organised Autocross at Kasarani Super Special Stage to loosen their reflexes on a day of thrills and frills.

Though a Kenya Motor Sports Federation event, the Equator is being organised by the World Rally Championship team which delivered the Safari back to the WRC in 2019.

The team used the Equator as a WRC Candidate event observed by the International Motorsport Federation (FIA).

The Equator was also used last year as a dry run for the Safari Rally that was returning after 19 years.

The Equator Rally will be raced on the floor of the Rift Valley, using some of the routes designated for this year's WRC Safari around Naivasha and Gilgil.

This comes in the wake of easing of health protocols on Covid-19 in the world of sports.

There will be measures to secure the Service Park at the Wildlife Training and Research Institute, Naivasha to ensure only those who are vaccinated will be allowed access.

Covid-19 protocols of social distancing will also be observed in the spectator areas to ensure chances of infections are greatly reduced.

Safeguard all

This has been put in place to safeguard all including a high number of rally crazy Ugandans who were restricted from travelling to Naivasha to watch the 2021 Equator and WRC Safari as their country was under lock-down.

The organisers are depending on spectator movement to seal loopholes noted last year when over 50,000 rally lovers poured into Naivasha, the sudden influx causing a major grid lock that left many frustrated.

I noted last Saturday how investors in Naivasha are racing against time to upgrade hotel accommodation facilities in anticipation of the influx of fans from various parts of the country.

This is being described as the ripple effects of international motor rallying, especially the Safari.

There is a construction boom in Moi South Road area where every available place was jammed by fans who partied for three days on end, sleeping outdoor due to lack of hotels last year.

The Equator Rally is an open three days event expected to distract young Kenyans from the daily unending politicking which has gripped the country ahead of the August 9 General Election.

It is also a testament that sports, I dare say motorsport, is the therapy of mind and body, more so in Kenya as economic recession continues to bite.