Federation running hard up Kenyan clubs into the ground

Since the loquacious Nick Mwendwa took over as Football Kenya Federation president in 2016, the value of Kenyan football has decidedly fallen, hitting another low this year.

My colleague Cellestine Olilo captured it up quite succinctly in her Friday Nation “Women in Sports” column, loudly wondering how the Kenyan Women’s Premier League champions could only be offered Sh350,000 in prize money. She calculated it to Sh9,000 per player as the entire season’s reward! Is it worth it?

There was hardly any buzz in the lead up to the women’s Premier League play-offs. Many did not even know if these fixtures were taking place. Excitement was dead as a dodo.

What about the fight for top position in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League?

When the federation announced in May that the team topping the Premier League as at June 30 would be the one picked to represent Kenya in next season’s CAF Champions League, apart from a few club officials voicing muted protests and some media reports questioning the fairness of the decision, the football fraternity was little bothered. The federation could as well have announced that the sun would rise the next day.

On Sunday we had the biggest football club fixture in this country: AFC Leopards versus Gor Mahia.

The two giants clashed in the final of Kenya’s knock-out domestic competition, previously, better known as Moi Golden Cup, but recently played under a variety of names, reflecting the tournament’s main sponsor.

The latest name is Betway Cup won by Gor on post-match penalty shoot-outs after a barren draw in regulation time.

Having sat at the Nation Sports desk for some years now I can reveal to you that one way we judge the popularity or stature of an event is by the number of phone calls – even in this day of the internet – that come through to the desk from the general public inquiring about the time, venue, gate charges etc.

I can tell you there was little activity in that mode of communication in the lead up to the Cup fixture.

You could not compare it to the recently held Safari Rally that saw many inquiries on our desk of when roads would be closed, where; were fans permitted; what sections of the race were people allowed to watch the cars etc.

To imagine that football is the most popular sport in the country, the game’s local fortunes have plummeted to a worrying level.

Under the current federation regime, football has been reduced to an addendum on the national sports page.

How did we get here? This administration made a hostile takeover of the Kenyan Premier League in 2020 and went ahead to do what economists call, asset stripping.

Asset stripping is defined as the practice of taking over a company in financial difficulties and selling each of its assets separately at a profit without regard for the company's future.

In the federations case, they first chased out the league’s long-time, multi-millions dollars title sponsor South Africa-based SuperSport in 2017 by forcing the KPL to expand from a 16-team to 18-team competition against the wishes of the television station and the clubs.

The following year the hard up clubs were forced by the federation to play a full season in only six months in order to bring their calendar in tandem with the international one.

By 2019 most clubs were acutely struggling financially as the federation endlessly talked about moving football forward.

Last year the FKF announced through its various platforms and the Twitter handle of its president of a tidy, but dubious Sh1.2 billion five-year Premier League sponsorship deal with betting firm BetKing.

“We are proud to announce we are the Official Betting Sponsor of the FKF Premier League from the 20220/21 season, for the next 5 seasons. The FKF Premier League is now known as the BetKing Premier League,” the gaming company proclaimed then.

That I am yet to come across deliberate and sustained media efforts by BetKing to push their league naming rights status is a story for another day

The federation later also announced some amorphous broadcast rights partnership with Chinese pay television station StarTimes for an undisclosed value, and ruthlessly forced the desperate clubs to sign letters endorsing the deal.

But any cash windfall that the clubs may have naturally anticipated has never materialized.

The lion’s share of the money that the federation receives for the league goes into its own coffers with a small percentage shared out to the broke clubs, who ironically would have been the ones selling media and commercial rights of the league to fund their activities.

The upshot is that many Premier League clubs are now on the verge of financial collapse. The monthly grant of just over Sh800,000 they get from the federation does not even cover a quarter of their costs.

A league that once had much promise is tottering into uncertainty. And the sad part is that the so-called custodians of Kenyan football have been the architects of its ruin.