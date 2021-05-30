Fare thee well unsung hero, Amanaka

Sofapaka defender Zablon Amanaka (behind) challenges Ulinzi Stars striker Evans Amuoka during their Kenyan Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium in this undated file photo. Amanaka was found dead on May 28, 2021.

  • It is a wonder that the foreign clubs Amanaka turned up for have sent condolences, and wore black armbands to commemorate his passing. But local clubs have only said “rest in peace” and continued with their business as usual.
  • This should be a call to our football administrators to try –even against their will- to organise our league better so that it be worth playing in. Clubs should also try to honour their former players. History shall judge them harshly!

The inevitable end that awaits all mortals has taken one of the best defenders Kenya has ever produced. Zablon Davies Amanaka is dead.

