Fare thee well unsung hero, Amanaka

The inevitable end that awaits all mortals has taken one of the best defenders Kenya has ever produced. Zablon Davies Amanaka is dead.

The people who were honoured to watch him play should count themselves a lucky lot. This dread-locked, burly defender was also a soft-spoken and gentle character.

He plied his trade for many clubs in this country and abroad and the honours he bagged are still unknown to many football lovers in this country. He played for Kenya Breweries Football Club (former name of Tusker FC) and Kenya Pipeline.

In 2003, he joined Saint- Michel United in Seychelles where he won the Seychelles league titles.

His abilities were noticed, and in January 2004, he joined Zeljeznicar in Bosnia - club based in the capital of Sarajevo. Amanaka played there for one year and helped the club become runners-up in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This Kenyan was not satisfied with that. After the season, he came back to Kenya and played for Thika United and AFC Leopards. Wanderlust struck him again, and this time round he veered towards Asia where he joined the Indian League club East Bengal.

There he won the Indian Federation Cup. He then moved back to Seychelles and turned out for club Anse Reunion. In 2009, Amanaka was back in the country playing for Sofapaka, but after six months, he returned to Seychelles and signed up for Club La Passe FC.

At the end of that year he was back, and worked tirelessly for Mahakama FC. After that, his playing days were over and he hang up his boots.

It is worth noting that apart from his thirst for football glory and experience, Amanaka was a regular for the national team Harambee Stars.

He turned out for Kenya 15 times and was captain of the team for a long spell. We do not know whether all the adventure of playing all over the world ever translated to financial stability, but we do worry that it may not have been the case.

Where football is well-organised and structures are set up superbly, the players usually have agents that negotiate terms for better pay for their charges.

In our case, a player may have to just wander about and work his way hoping to be recognised and catapulted to better leagues.

Football Kenya Federation is silent on this, and we know of many Kenyans whose careers end in an unexpected, manner leaving them to retire at the age of 30 with nothing to show for it!

It is a wonder that the foreign clubs Amanaka turned up for have sent condolences, and wore black armbands to commemorate his passing. But local clubs have only said “rest in peace” and continued with their business as usual.

This should be a call to our football administrators to try –even against their will- to organise our league better so that it be worth playing in. Clubs should also try to honour their former players. History shall judge them harshly!