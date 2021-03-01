Far be it removed from me, I neither hate Gor or its officials

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo (left) tussles for the ball with Hillary Simiyu of Nzoia Sugar during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mumias sports Complex on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • With the performance going south with each passing day many are now seeing the sense of my argument if the social media debates are anything to go by.
  • I have seen irate fans blaming some nameless cartels of dumping less than average players on the club even as they smile all the way to the bank.

As I had expected, my article last week calling for the disbandment of Gor Mahia caused a tumult in the club’s circles.

