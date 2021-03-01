Far be it removed from me, I neither hate Gor or its officials

As I had expected, my article last week calling for the disbandment of Gor Mahia caused a tumult in the club’s circles.

Just to put all of my readers up to speed, my argument was that the club’s long run of dismal performance, opaque transfer and signing of players and a myriad of other problems had seen the club reach the bottom of the pit.

Because of this, I put on the table the rather radical proposal that Gor Mahia be disbanded, the whole kit and caboodle of players, technical bench and the management put out to pasture then we start afresh. Then the reactions came fast and furious.

Whereas a good number agreed with my proposal, there are others who felt that I was being utter reckless and that going that way would not help the club.

A few guys even questioned the level of my intelligence. All this is in a day’s work in the life of a columnist and you have to take it all in good cheer.

As one person explained to me, the problem at Gor is basically a financial one and that it does not matter who is in charge if there is no money then the troubles will continue visiting our tent.

Which begets the question, why can’t those in charge look for money? Anyway, another thing I said was that Gor needed to be bundled out of the continental competition.

This happened although I feel sorry for the boys, they played their hearts out but chaotic organisation in the days leading to their match against Zambia’s Napsta Stars put paid to any ambitions they might have had of advancing in the competition.

My other prayer was that Gor should not win this year’s premiership. With the 2-1 drubbing at the hands of the lowly Nzoia Sugar, I believe this prayer is on its way to being answered. Do I hate the club or do I hate those in charge?

Far be it removed from me to have any hatred to our beloved club or the officials running it, the majority of whom are known to me personally.

My hypothesis is that when we reach nadir of our potential, we will be left with no option but to look for different ways of handling things at K’Ogalo.

It appears to me that lethargy and ineptness have become to our officials what wetness is to fish- it is all that it knows.

With the performance going south with each passing day many are now seeing the sense of my argument if the social media debates are anything to go by.

I have seen irate fans blaming some nameless cartels of dumping less than average players on the club even as they smile all the way to the bank.

Away from matters Gor Mahia, this past weekend I attended an interesting football tournament at the Strathmore University grounds. Known as Wadau Tournament, this tourney was unique in that the players slogging out on the pitch were football fans.

Such initiatives are worth encouraging because they give football fans the chance to bond. I, for one, got to see folks I last saw when the stadia were still open.

I must congratulate those who came up with the idea as well as the hundreds of fans who turned out to support their respective teams. My only hope is that the organisers will see the need to expand the tournament to the rest of the country.

I believe it is also time corporates put their money where their mouth is by supporting such events.