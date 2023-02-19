Fans please return to stadiums, Gor players need your support

On Saturday I was part of a pathetic crowd that was present as Gor Mahia battled to a 1-1 draw against the soldiers, Ulinzi Stars.

Although the refereeing was a topic that needs a full article on its own, I left the stadium a happy fan.

K’Ogalo are sitting pretty at the top of the table, preening as they give the competition a withering look.

My appeal to the fans, especially Gor Mahia ones, is that please let us go back to the stadium.

The players need us for motivation. To their credit, the small bunch of Ulinzi supporters, mainly at the centre stand, did a remarkable job of rooting for their team.

Our perennial rivals, AFC Leopards seem to have made a connection with their fans and they attend their matches in impressive numbers.

When I ask the fans the reason for this apathy, the answers are many but there seems to be a disconnect between the Executive Committee (simply called the office) and the fans.

To this lot of malcontents, attending matches in large numbers would be rendering legitimacy to what they deem a bunch of rudderless committed “sinners” passionate on dragging us all to hell in a hand-basket.

Saturday’s turnout was a far cry from another bout I witnessed at the same Nyayo National Stadium when we locked horns with AFC Leopards in yet another “Mashemeji” derby where fans turned up in droves.

About a week later, a much-hyped match was played in the second-tier league in which former glamour boys from Kisii Shabana FC lost by a solitary goal to Kibera Black Stars.

It was a match the boys from the banana plantations were expected to win, what with their red-hot form in that segment of the league.

Just as it should be, many have always maintained, and rightly so, that the future of Kenya’s football lies in the so-called community clubs.

By their very nature, these clubs draw their massive support from the community they are perceived to be coming from.

Shabana, Gor Mahia and Manchster United supporter, the ODM nominated Member of Parliament Renee Mayaka believes that with good management and mentorship, these clubs can achieve a lot of glory for the country.

“I believe community football clubs are the way to go and should be encouraged, because they drive passion and ownership.

This is a tradition that has taken root even in Europe; England and Spain leading from the front.

In Kenya we ought to encourage the trend and support our talent right from the grassroots level as it will create a ripple effect to strengthen our national team. We ought to encourage the likes of Gor Mahia, AFC, Shabana and other community clubs including those that are mushrooming and own them for the good of our Country.”

Mayaka is putting her money where her mouth is and later this month she is sponsoring a football tournament for grassroots clubs in her native Nyamira County with cash incentives for the winners.

Hilary Itela describes himself as an “Ingwe fanatic” and he says that the players who have passed through local clubs and made it in foreign leagues need to come back and share with their compatriots the tricks of the trade they learnt while abroad.