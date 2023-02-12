Fans greatly appreciated for attending AFC games

With records clearly showing how the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title race is still wide open, huge fans attendance in the remaining fixtures will be crucial for AFC Leopards to actualise their dream of lifting the 2022/2023 crown.

For those who truly care about the game, bonding with other fans of the team is an easy and fun way to make friends and share memorable experiences.

Football supporters are often called the 12th man and their presence at matches has had a huge impact.

Nzoia Sugar, on 31 points, have managed to open a one-point gap at the top of the league table ahead of Gor Mahia who have amassed 30, but at position five, Leopards who host Kariobangi Sharks on February 19 at Nyayo National Stadium before taking on Kenya Commercial Bank in their first leg last game, are among the contenders to win their first title since 1998.

Good quality football

After years of below-par success at the Den, suddenly there’s a feeling of optimism amongst Ingwe diehards, even as they realise there still is a long way to go in the season.

Leopards need everybody on board, even those hardcore “fans” who believe football doesn’t work without them. We need them to have a real football match.

During the “Mashemeji” derby at Nyayo National Stadium on February 5, it was reported that over Sh3 million was collected from about 20,000 fans in a stadium that normally holds over 30,000.

This money benefited the club a great deal, enabling the management settle some debts including pending allowances owed to the playing unit.

The fans who turned up during the derby created an atmosphere that pushed the players to display high quality football ever witnessed this season.

They enhanced the feeling of the game and the worth of it. The players realised that they were doing something important by playing in front of 20,000. The fans’ presence is very important.