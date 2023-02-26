Fans driving Bandari’s resilience in top league

Football is a sport that evokes a lot of passion. And fans play a crucial role in motivating players, creating a charged atmosphere that pushes players to give their very best.

It is no wonder that in some parts of the world football is regarded as a religion, with fans going to great lengths to support their teams and Kenya is no exception.

In recent times, Bandari Football Club’s fans have been doing more than just cheering the team. They have been going out of their way to mobilise new fans to support the team.

They use social media handles, send invitations to join the Bandari fan clubs, means of communication, including social and they also organise friendly games.

Bandari fans use the friendly matches as a means of attracting other supporters.

Despite losing 5-0 in a recent match against KPA Wazee, the fans used the occasion to interact with others and sensitise them about the team's mission and values.

Fan base growing

The Bandari fan base has been growing steadily over the years, that has resulted in the team gaining popularity in the region.

The fans have been working closely with the Bandari media team, which has a huge following on social media, to popularise the friendly matches.

This unity between the fans and the media team has brought on board new supporters into the stadium, creating a sense of community and belonging that extends beyond the game.

The match against South Coast Wazee is a testament to the growing popularity of Bandari among fans.

The stadium was packed with spectators, who not only enjoyed the game, but also got to learn about the team and its culture.

Bandari fans used the opportunity to mobilise new members; inform them about the team's history, achievements, and future aspirations.

Such initiatives are crucial in the growth and development of football in the region. Football is a unifying force that brings people from different walks of life together, creating bonds that last a lifetime.