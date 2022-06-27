Fans Awards a step in the right direction

The 2021/2022 Bandari Fans Awards were held last week with Mohamed Siraj emerging winner of the Best Player accolade.

Siraj saw off stiff competition from Joseph Otieno, Denis Magige, Kevin Kimani, Abdallah Hassan, and Michael Wanyika, who were all nominated for the prestigious award.

The Kenyan international has been phenomenal this season and impressed in both the Cassa Mbungo and Anthony Kimani regimes.

He maintained a regular call-up in the first 11, making 37 appearances all season in all competitions, making him one of the most dependable players on the roster.

Siraj has also been one of the most disciplined defenders and has one of the highest win-ball ratios in the entire league.

His good form saw him bag the Man of the Match award seven times, and has been impressive during the rollercoaster of a season that we as the Dockers had.

He walked away with a certificate of merit, a trophy and Sh30,000.

Siraj was overjoyed to grab the award and stated that his win is a dedication to all the youngsters in the Coastal region.

"I am happy to have won the award and this is a dedication to all the young players in the Coastal region. If I made it so can you, just work hard, and with a plan, you can achieve everything you wish for.

"I will continue to work hard and hopefully win even more awards in the future, not at Bandari, but elsewhere if I am presented with such an opportunity," he added.

Alongside the Player of the Season awards, Bandari has introduced the Fans Young Player of the Season award where Mohammed Abeid emerged as the overall winner with a slim victory against season debutants Joseph Otieno, Bakari Ali, Boniface Mwangemi, Ronny Otieno, and Mbarak Musa, who are all products of our youth system.

The annual awards were first held in 2017 with William Wadri claiming the inaugural prize.

The awards are voted for by the fans alongside the players in an online poll.

They were started as a morale booster to the players and the staff and as a way for the fans to appreciate the players for their hard work and dedication.