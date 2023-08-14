Fans are not happy with situation at Leopards

I blame the entire AFC Leopards National Executive Committee for the mess we are currently in.

I blame them because they are the ones who run the club’s affairs. What legacy will you leave behind after your term expires?

At AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, the chairmen are the most powerful officials. If something happens, all the blame goes to them, because their work is to oversee the running of the club and dutifully inform the members of any danger.

In the latest confusion at AFC, members are groping in the dark.

Yes, your signature does not appear on coach Patrick Aussems contract, but Dan Shikanda you are the head of AFC Leopards and the buck stops with you. It is time you stood firm as the chairman and took control of the club or just quit!

If you can’t control your office, please call a special general meeting and let the members who elected you decide on the way forward.

Members in the dark

If anything is approved by the NEC, then the chairman must be aware, and if he is not comfortable, he should inform the members. AFC Leopards’ members elected Shikanda to manage the club on their behalf and they have every reason to seek clarification on any matter concerning their team.

Whatever we are facing could have been avoided had the NEC informed members, but instead they went mute only to resurface at the weekend to take credit after learning that the problem is being sorted.

Until Saturday, AFC we were in danger of being locked out of next season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign and relegated to the National Super League (NSL) if we had not paid or agreed on a payment plan with the former coach, Patrick Aussems.

Ingwe were directed by the Fifa Disputes Resolution Chamber to pay the Belgian coach Sh20 million for breach of his contract. According to the club management, they have paid Sh12 million.