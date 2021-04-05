Fake Covid results mischief to weaken opponents must end

Kenya's Michael Olunga vies for an aerial ball with Egypt's Mohamed Attia during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • If he’s not making one reckless statement after another, Mwendwa has become the exemplification of a bull in a china shop - reducing to nought any idea of person not made to his own liking and design
  • Today, I have to say that I am 100 percent with the FKF supremo especially on his strong stand against what he feels is the misuse of the Covid-19 testing protocols by national teams hosting their visiting counterparts from elsewhere in Africa
  • Just next door, Tanzanian giants Simba SC have been accused by several of their opponents of employing this tactic to their advantage

As records from this column would bear me out, I usually have no time of the day for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa.

