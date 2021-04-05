Fake Covid results mischief to weaken opponents must end

As records from this column would bear me out, I usually have no time of the day for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa.

However, it was never that way from the start and I remember when the then largely unknown chap with unforgettable - largely subjective I must admit - voice stormed our national psyche, I was one of those wowed and readily supported Mwendwa’s bid.

In fact his close friend who also happens to be a close friend of mine, Stephen Sangira, called me and congratulated me for being on the right side of history.

After all, we all have had the then outgoing President Sam Keengu Nyamweya up to our necks and we were more than willing to see the back of the treasurer of the scandal-riddled, skunk of a network going by the name of Youth for Kanu ’92.

Then things happened. By a lot, if we are to quote that horse hair wig-loving former Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of the United States of America, Donald Trump. With the time certified manner of an approved suicidal chap, Mwendwa has - at least in my estimation - elevated the misfortune of shooting himself in the foot into art form.

If he’s not making one reckless statement after another, Mwendwa has become the exemplification of a bull in a china shop - reducing to nought any idea of person not made to his own liking and design. Anyway, so much for that.

Today, I have to say that I am 100 percent with the FKF supremo especially on his strong stand against what he feels is the misuse of the Covid-19 testing protocols by national teams hosting their visiting counterparts from elsewhere in Africa.

Mwendwa’s ire was raised when Togo used outright fraud to deny Harambee Stars first team the chance to play them with some quackery of a diagnosis which ruled out some of our star players. A lot has been said about Africa and how we cannot run something as simple as a football competition.

Of course Africanists will never counter such an argument because in their thinking we rank up with the world’s best. Which is total baloney if you ask me.

The recent matches played across the continent exposed us for what we are - a bunch of incompetent airheads who are always looking for ways to circumvent the natural order of events so as to front our wicked agenda.

A simple trip to the web shows that there have been growing concerns over the “falsification” of Covid-19 results by hosting nations and clubs to weaken their visiting opponents. We have mentioned Togo but there are others too.

Just next door, Tanzanian giants Simba SC have been accused by several of their opponents of employing this tactic to their advantage. Sudan side Al-Merrikh, Nigeria’s Plateau United and Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum have all accused Simba of using Covid-19 tests to weaken their opponents.

It was, therefore, with a new air of optimism that I got to learn that none other than the newly minted Caf President Patrice Motsepe announcing a raft of measures to curb the vice. According to a statement from Caf, medical professionals will from now henceforth be used in such testings.

It is no gain saying the effects of such a move on the game of football. For one, no professional medic would jeopardise his/her professional reputation in a tainted medical examination. This means we are in for verifiable medical examinations for all those taking part in the competitions.

The second thing is to do with Motsepe the man. For many years, teams from North Africa and an increasing number from West Africa engaged in all manner of monkey business smug in the knowledge that the nabobs running Caf from Cairo would let the culprits go with a slap on the wrist.