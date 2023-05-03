Expect vicious fight for Kenya Worlds’ team slots

Once again, just like that, another weekend has come and gone, filled with memorable moments worthy of blockbuster headlines in sports dailies and broadcasts.

It was a weekend to look forward to for every sports fanatic courtesy of an action-packed calendar across various disciplines.

Here at home, one of the events making headlines over the weekend was the 6th leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

The three-day national event brought together hundreds of athletes from across the country, following on from previous legs in Kisumu, Nairobi (Nyayo National Stadium), Thika, Mombasa and Kisii.

One thing I can deduce from this track and field series is that Kenya is laden with athletics talents who can dominate on the international front and win us more medals at major competitions. It is notable that there were different winners in each leg of this competition, — there was no single athlete dominating a particular race through the series.

A case in point is the women’s 10,000 metres race in which Vicoty Chepng’eno emerged victorious over the weekend, following in the footsteps of Gladys Kwamboka who won the same race in Kisii, a fortnight ago.

The emergence of young, exciting talent, as well as the return-to-form of others such as Houston Half Marathon champion Vicoty Chepng’eno is a timely occurrence the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary is around the corner.

It is encouraging to see junior athletes rapidly stamping their authority in track and field weekend meetings in the senior ranks against the backdrop of stiff competition from their experienced peers.

Competition for places in Team Kenya is expected to be vicious and tight if my observations of the AK weekend meeting is anything to go by.

The allure of participating in other major competitions such as the Diamond League and the World Athletics Continental Tour will only serve to increase the motivation for many of these athletes as they seek to populate their medal cabinets.

Of course, the abundance of athletics talents – who are all hungry for the highest heights of success – is a welcome headache for AK’s technical committee which are tasked with selecting the team to represent Kenya at international events.

As the date for the national trials for the world event draws nigh, expect more Kenyan athletes to shine at international and local races. It is what comes with the opportunity to leave in indelible mark in the museum of world athletics as far as creating history is concerned.

PS: Do not forget to mark your diaries and calendars; the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic will be held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Entry is free.