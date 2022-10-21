Excluding and devaluing female athletes must stop

In my sports journalism career, I have always watched women’s football. Locally, I have seen teams like Vihiga Queens emerge and others like Mathare United go under.

In my many sojourns to Europe, specifically to Germany, I have watched as teams struggled to sell 1,000 tickets.

This year, I observed from a distance as Barcelona women’s team broke attendance records and sold more than 91,553 tickets for their Champions League match against Real Madrid.

I have longed for a time when women’s football was constantly in the media, but I never expected anything to be like this.

I am talking about the Sally Yates expose which continues to be a hot topic across the world.

The report was conducted by a former US attorney General and found that some top coaches of women’s teams in the US were subjects of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, and that abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is “rooted in a deeper culture that normalises verbally abusive coaching, and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

I wrote about this last week, and I am staying on this topic because October has been an awful month for any woman working in football.

The findings released in the Yates report are awfully familiar and definitely trigger some bad memories for many female athletes, past and present.

But, I am also bringing this topic back because, in response to my column last week, a reader emailed me wondering what more I want, since Christy Holly, the coach who was preying on Leicester City forward Erin Simon, had already been sacked.

Well, here’s what I want. I’d like to see suspects apprehended in court.

Dismissing them quietly from their jobs only allows them time and space to change teams, and continue with their bad manners.

If you ask me, the only jobs that perpetrators of sexual harassment should get should be cleaning the metal bars in a prison kitchen.

Another kind reader emailed me saying: “Are you a feminist?” I see you conveniently left out the part where the report revealed that some female players also sent out explicit photos to a coach.

I immediately categorised this one as one of those people who like to weaponise feminism, and to him I say, the Yates report was 172 pages long, which obviously can’t fit in the space provided here.

And if I am to approach issues at such a granular level, then I will have to state that that wasn’t the only thing I left out.

I also left out the fact that in a separate incident outlined in the investigation, Holly requested that Simon meet him at his home to review the game film.

The coach then showed her pornography instead and masturbated in front of her before she left. Does that disgusting detail balance things out?

My point is, misogyny in sport is a serious concern for both men and women, and it is only from a non-adversarial standpoint that we could ever have a fruitful conversation about equality. If you pose men and women as enemies, everyone loses.