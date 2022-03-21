Excitement builds ahead of all-female rally at Kasarani

Female drivers are preparing for the inaugural Lioness Rally to take place on Sunday at Kasarani.

The first ever all-female rally in Kenya was started by Lisa Christoffersen. She will also be part of the competitors.

The team has attracted 10 female crews who will include some of the well known drivers in the Kenyan circuit.

Natasha Tundo, who has previously navigated her dad in several other rallies, will compete in Sunday’s competition as a driver with Chantal Young as her navigator.

Other drivers will include Caroline Gatimu, Stella Macharia and Maxine Wahome in the list of 10 crews.

Drivers will tackle two loops of 4.9kms each along the same circuit that was used by the Rallye Sports Club for its Autocross event over the weekend.

George Njoroge will be in charge of the overall competition.

***

Several drivers took advantage of the Autocross Races on Sunday to test their rally cars for the forthcoming Equator Rally.

Karan Patel, who has won the last two rounds of Kenya Rally Rally Championship, raced his Ford Fiesta to see if the car was ready for the African Rally Championship event.

Aakhif Virani, who was forced out of the last rally after his Skoda Fabia stopped with mechanical problems, also tested his car ahead of the major rally.

Rajveer Thethy, who rolled out of the last rally after his Subaru Impreza lost its way, was helped by his dad Charan Thethy to make sure the car was ready for the next event.

Likewise, Asad Anwar and his son Hamza also tested their machine for the forthcoming major rally.

***

Kenya's Riyaz Ismail navigated Tanzania's Gurjeet Dhani to the victory in the Morogoro Rally on Sunday. The crew was driving a Skoda Proto

There were other Kenyan navigators like Shamir Yusuf, who retired with turbo failure in his Subaru Impreza, while Ravi Chana guided another homeboy to third place in a Mitsubishi Lancer.

***

The ladies team organised a successful round of the Kenya National Autocross meeting on Sunday at the Kasarai Grounds.

Event Director Hellen Shiri was happy with all the officials who came in from the women rallying fraternity, while seasoned drivers have loaned the drivers their machines.

Shiri was assisted by Tuta Mionki, the Clerk of Course and Stella Macharia, who was the Event Secretary.

Others were Karen Kinya the Chief Safety Officer, Joan Nesbitt the Club Steward, Scrutineer was Carol Gatimu, CRO of the event was Faith Wathome, Security was Jane Meli, Chief Results was Ida Tallam, who was assisted by Wambui Kiiru, the Chief time keeper was Wangui Mungai and Chief Marshal was Cynthia Muthoni.

The Field Marshal was Harriet Musanga, Refuel/holding head was Phoebe Mulei and the start controller was Jeaneatte Achieng.

***

The Equator Rally is set for next month. The event will count towards the Kenya National Rally and African Rally Championship series.

The event will be based at the Kenya Wildlife Research and Training Services in Naivasha.

This event, like last year, is a dress rehearsal for the big one.