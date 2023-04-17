Ex-ARC champion Muna cremated

Muna Singh Senior, who passed away in India last week, was cremated at the weekend.

His family members travelled from Zambia to India to witness his cremation on Sunday.

A church service celebrating the life of the former African Rally Championship (ARC) winner will be held in Lusaka at the Miracle Life Family Church on April 22 at 10am.

The former chairman of the Confederation of African Motorsport (CAMS), who suffered from liver cirrhosis, succumbed to a heart infection after undergoing an operation earlier in India.

Muna was a successful rally driver at the height of his rallying career. He won several ARC rallies across the continent before retiring gracefully from active competition.

***

The rallying fraternity continues to mourn the death of one of the leading FIA World Rally Drivers Craig Breen. The driver, who was signed by the World Rally Championship Hyundai Motorsport Team, died last week while testing his rally car for the upcoming Croatia Rally. He originated from Finland.

May Craig’s legacy continue to inspire and uplift all who knew him, and may his memory serve as a powerful reminder of the impact that one person can make in the world.

***

Another accident claimed the lives of Julio Cesar Castrillo and co-driver Francisco Javier Alvarez during the Villa de Tineo rally in Spain.

The incident happened on Saturday during the Asturias Championship. The Citroën car driven by Castrillo left the road and crashed into a tree.

The navigator Alvarez, who had a lot of experience in the world of rallying, also died.

Castrillo had previously taken a break from his career and had resumed the sport. Alvarez has previously raced for the Peugeot factory team.

The event was suspended immediately after the incident.

***

Aslam Khan is contemplating doing the next East African Safari Classic Rally in December.

Khan, who has successfully tackled the last nine rounds of the world-famous Marathon Raid Rally at the wheels of his Porsche 911s, has already submitted his entry for the 2023 edition but is seriously thinking of his actual participation in this year’s event.

His nephew, Shakil Khan, has already submitted his entry in a Ford Escort.

As per the rules, no four-wheel drive, turbochargers and superchargers are allowed in the East African Safari Classic Rally.

This year’s event will be held in December on 8-18.