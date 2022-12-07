Esports has the power to develop digital literacy

In this digital era, finding a teen or a young adult who has never played some video games is

quite uncommon. Video gaming is amongst the most popular leisure activities, and now also a

source of income through esports (the organised and competitive side of it).

Beyond the huge cash prizes involved, esports is also developing the digital literacy of gamers,

which underscores its importance in the current labour market.

According to the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2020, 50 percent of all employees will

need re-skilling by 2025 as adoption to technology increases, since current and emerging jobs

shall be adapted to the new division of labour between humans, machines and algorithms.

Related Kenyan esports gamers appeal for help ahead of global championships Other Sports

Through esports, gamers have practical interaction with electronic devices thus learning the

functioning of these devices and the different components that they constitute like the CPU,

GPU, and the motherboard. This equips them with digital skills that they can apply outside

esports to become programmers or hardware designers for computers.

Esports also develops faster reaction times with pro-gamers reacting in 100-150 milliseconds

as compared to the normal 200 to 300 milliseconds. This improves their hand-eye coordination

skills making them better operators of modern digital equipment like the drone which is now

being used in military, agriculture and media production.

The drone also requires device controlling skills mostly developed by using the video games controllers and keyboards.

Skills like coding, which we are now being introduced to our education curriculum, are also harnessed

through esports. Gamers are accustomed to using certain digital instructions that enable the

games software to perform movements and actions in their game play.

While huge corporate entities were learning how to hold virtual meetings in 2020, gamers who

play online, consider setting up virtual gatherings, and virtual multiplayer tournaments a basic

skill.

As the Kenya National Digital Master Plan 2022-2032 envisions the establishment of 1450

digital media hubs across the country for citizen digital literacy training, esports deserves

recognition as an accelerator of these ambitious targets.

With this year’s Jamuhuri Day centered on innovation, we should, as a nation, support the

growth, development and practice of esports as it is equipping our citizens with digital skills in a

cheaper, faster and interactive way.