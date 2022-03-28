Equator Rally the perfect dress rehearsal for Safari Rally

The first part of the programme for the Equator Rally will take off on Thursday with the official reconnaissance of the route of the major rally.

The event will start and finish at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Training Institute in Naivasha.

The main event will take place on Saturday with three competitive stages that will be done three times.

Being the second round of the 2022 African Rally Championship series and the third round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship series, the Equator Rally will be a dress rehearsal for the World Rally Championship Safari Rally which will take place in Naivasha from June 23 to 26.

The stages will be Soysambu (29.32 kilometres), Elementaita (15.08 km), and Sleeping Warrior (23.05 km). The total competitive distance will be 1,342.90 km.

The second day of the rally will feature two more stages which will be done to meet the total competitive distance of 1,342.90km.

The final stages will see drivers go through Lodaiga (19.17km) and Kedong (31.25km). The drivers will have done eight stages with a total distance of 546.81km out of which 185.32 km will be competitive.

*** *** ***

The first ever all-women rallying event attracted a large number of spectators at the Kasarani Race Circuit on Sunday.

Although there were only eight official rally cars, those who attended said the competition was good for local motor sport lovers.

Full credit goes to Lisa Christoffersen, who single-handedly introduced the rally meant for the female racers. Maxine Wahome and Safina Khan, driving a Subaru Impreza, emerged the top crew.

Veteran female driver, Stella Macharia, who rolled her Subaru Impreza, finished eighth.

Another well- known lady competitor, Caroline Gatimu who was navigated by her daughter Tinashe Gatimu, finished the third place.

*** *** ***

Valery Bukera and Nital Khetia won the Imbo Rallye Sprint event in Rwanda at the weekend.