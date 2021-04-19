Equator Rally defies odds to preview Safari’s return to WRFC

Rally driver Ian Duncan being navigated by Anthony Nielsen in their Nissan Patrol negotiate a corner during the 2021 KCB Nakuru Rrally at Soysambu in County on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • After an absence of nearly two decades, World Rally Championship cars, driven by the best in the world, will begin their 2021 WRC Safari Rally campaign in earnest with a side-by-side race on the purpose-built Super Special Stage at Kasarani.
  • According to the Guide, the senior officials of the rally are Phineas Kimathi (Chairman Of Organising Committee), Surinder Thatthi (FIA Liaison), Jim Kahumbura (Event Director), Gurvir Singh Bhabra (Clerk of the Course ), Anwar Sidi (Media Safety and Route Co-ordinator)George Mwangi and Nazir Yakub (Deputy Clerks of the Course) and Hellen Shiri Kagendo (Rally Secretary), among others.

The first round of the 2021 African Rally Championship will finally rev off this weekend with the “closed door” Equator Rally around Naivasha. 

