Equator Rally defies odds to preview Safari’s return to WRFC

The first round of the 2021 African Rally Championship will finally rev off this weekend with the “closed door” Equator Rally around Naivasha.

Strict global Covid-19 protocols have made it difficult for the rally organisers and competitors to travel outside their home nations because of the worldwide travel restrictions.

Consequently, no spectators will be allowed at the Equator Rally this weekend, in strict adherence to the restrictions.

Journalists covering the competition will also be subjected to stiff medical checks and operate in a “bubble” to make sure the rally is run without major problems.

The Equator Rally will tackle six competitive stages from the 2021 WRC Safari Rally set-up.

The drivers will tackle Elmentaita, Sosyambu and Sleeping Warrior on Day Two while Day Three will pass through Malewa, Loldia and Kedong. The competition will not touch the stages through Oserian, Chui Hells Gate and the Special Spectator Stage at Kasarani, which form strong part of this year’s Safari Rally programme. On the first day on Friday, drivers will do a practice run in the Ndulele Conservancy.

* * * *

Packed with technology and power, the current World Rally Championship cars stand out due to their spectacular ground-effect aerodynamics. The 1.6 litre turbo engine delivers more than 380 horse power and the four-wheel drive transmission includes a central differential.

From 2022, the new generation of Rally1 will stand out for its safety cell that benefits from the results of research projects undertaken by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The engines will be linked to a hybrid device, recuperating kinetic energy to provide increased power in special stages and to enable urban area liaison stages in 100 percent electric mode.



* * * *

The official Safari Rally Guide One has been released by the organisers of this year’s Kenyan round of the World Rally Championship. The WRC Safari Rally returns to its more traditional start, in the heart of the capital city, Nairobi.

After an absence of nearly two decades, World Rally Championship cars, driven by the best in the world, will begin their 2021 WRC Safari Rally campaign in earnest with a side-by-side race on the purpose-built Super Special Stage at Kasarani.

According to the Guide, the senior officials of the rally are Phineas Kimathi (Chairman Of Organising Committee), Surinder Thatthi (FIA Liaison), Jim Kahumbura (Event Director), Gurvir Singh Bhabra (Clerk of the Course ), Anwar Sidi (Media Safety and Route Co-ordinator)George Mwangi and Nazir Yakub (Deputy Clerks of the Course) and Hellen Shiri Kagendo (Rally Secretary), among others.