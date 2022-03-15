Equator Rally again dress rehearsal for the big one

This month’s Equator Rally will usher in an exciting pre- WRC Safari Rally, an event so unique that it has brought in a new visual attractiveness to the world of motorsport.

But first, the Equator Rally, or a mini WRC Safari if you like.

This event, like last year, is a dress rehearsal for the big one. We should appreciate the work of clerk- of-course Gurvi Bhabra and his able team of Nazir Yakub, Anwar Sidi and George Mwangi.

They have redone the route which is two-thirds last year's itinerary, at times rolling up their sleeves to do manual work in Kedong and Soysambu Conservancy.

The Service Park manager Joel Muchiri and his team are patching up the KWS Wildlife Research and Training Institute.

This location is the best in the WRC series, I dare say.

The Equator Rally will count towards the Kenya and Africa championships. It will also serve as a generational leap, noting that the drivers who have dominated the sport, namely Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager, in two decades are gradually fading into retirement.

But Tundo is still in the groove, looking forward to a continental title defence as he anticipates another World Rally Championship tilt.

The field will be open with the man at the top in Kenya ,McRae Kimathi, opening his continental junior category campaign.

A nation’s hope

Freshly minted at fourth at this category in WRC Sweden, young Kimathi and navigator Mwangi Kioni, are carrying a nation’s hope in the world series

Their peers, Jeremy Wahome and Hamza Anwar in the FIA Rally Star programme are waiting by the sideline to join in the action.

This programme is a paradigm shift from the norm, geared towards giving any boy or girl regardless of background, a chance to excel at the highest level of competition.

Back to the Safari. This event, in my view, is marketing Kenya more than athletics, horticulture and wildlife combined as I noted in Umea, Sweden.

From the Hells Gate vista to Soysambu Savannah, everything is unique about Kenya.

However, it is the image of a lady hawking roost maize by the road side rushing towards a zooming Toyota Yaris of world champion Sebastian Ogier to sell her maize that brings out the beauty of Kenya.

These images running hours on end at the media centre is a constant reminder of the Safari to the world media. They all want to come to Kenya.

These images are matched by the 179kph sprint by Japanese Katsuta Takamoto in Soysambu, a 49-second clip watched by 11 million people, and still counting, that defines the Safari.

This image has been adjudged as one of the best highlights in the WRC history.

When you add the 422 million viewers on linear TV, social media and subscription channels, then you will appreciate the attraction that is the Safari, dubbed the best Kenyan experience in Africa.

Better still, as I found out, this year's Safari minus Covid-19 restriction might achieve the magical 100,000 plus foreign tourists arrivals.

Ripped off

Accommodation will be a problem in Nakuru County. Unfortunately, foreigners who have already booked accommodation are complaining of being ripped off, bordering on the absurdity, including one establishment charging Sh45,000 a night in “Vasha”, as Naivasha is unofficially referred to.

It's upon the investors in Naivasha to come to their business senses that after 2023, the Safari route can be re located to coast, Mt Kenya region or greater Rift Valley.