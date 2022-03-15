Equator Rally again dress rehearsal for the big one

Baldev Chager

Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni goes through SS9 Kedong Ranch as during the Equator African Rally Championship on April 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: SIla Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Kariuki Njenga

What you need to know:

  • But Tundo is still in the groove, looking forward to a continental title defence as he anticipates another World Rally Championship tilt.
  • The field will be open with the man at the top in Kenya ,McRae Kimathi, opening his continental junior category campaign.

This month’s Equator Rally will usher in an exciting pre- WRC Safari Rally, an event so unique that it has brought in a new visual attractiveness to the world of motorsport.

