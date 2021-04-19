Enschede coup by ‘Magical Kenya’ excellent way to market country

Last Sunday morning, Eliud Kipchoge engaged a faster gear as he approached the final drinks station, picked up his Maurten sports fuel bottle, swirled its contents and dashed to the finish line to win the NN Mission Marathon in reassuring fashion.

His impressive winning time of two hours, four minutes and 30 seconds was the ninth fastest in his impeccable marathon career, but certainly the most important step towards a defence of his Olympic marathon title in the Hokkaido Prefecture city of Sapporo on August 8.

Run on a bespoke course crafted at the Twente Airport in Enschede, the Netherlands, by his Dutch management company Global Sports Communication, in conjunction with various other teams, including those from the Enschede and Hamburg marathons, Kipchoge received an extra push from the most unlikely of sources.

Surprise! Surprise! The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) had come on board as sponsors of the hurriedly-organised race that was initially scheduled for April 11 as the Hamburg Marathon, but which was re-arranged, in a record 14 days, in the Dutch city of Enschede after German authorities expressed concern over the possible spread of the coronavirus in the northern city of Hamburg.

KTB placed their “Magical Kenya” banners along the eight-kilometre loop course and strategically along the finish straight, something Kipchoge hasn’t encountered in the 16 career marathons he has run so far.

Such branding seemed to urge Kipchoge on, the Olympic champion obviously delighted — also as KTB destination ambassador — to see the rare but familiar sight of Kenyan billboards on the global stage.

“We felt home when we saw the sponsorship of ‘Magical Kenya’ on the course,” he reflected yesterday.

“Marketing your own country is real patriotism and sponsoring is great exposure for your country. What Magical Kenya has done by sponsoring the NN Mission Marathon is huge exposure for Kenya.

“I trust other corporates are seeing and that they will adopt the same strategy, especially during these hard time of the (coronavirus) pandemic and, above all, in the great Olympic year,” he said.

Unlimited opportunities

After years of trying to pump sense into Kenyan corporates to appreciate the importance of sports sponsorship opportunities, it’s reassuring to see KTB chief executive Betty Radier and her team at the mother Ministry of Tourism finally take up the challenge, especially in a financially challenging, coronavirus-ravaged year.

That “Magical Kenya” was also on board for the European Tour golf tournaments at Karen recently (the Magical Kenya Open and Kenya Savannah Classic), which attracted a global television audience, points at the serious focus KTB has afforded sport.

And there will be unlimited opportunities to showcase Kenya’s attractions through sport, including at this weekend’s African Rally Championship Equator Rally, the WRC Safari Rally in June and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in August, along with September’s second edition of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour track and field meeting.

There was added interest in Europe at last weekend’s NN Mission Marathon in Enschede as it was an excellent opportunity for the continent’s nations to try and push their athletes inside the Olympic qualifying mark of 2:11:30 for men and 2:29:30 for women.

Global Sports Communication and NN Running Team director Jos Hermens was certainly a happy man as the first 15 finishers dipped under the men’s qualifying standard with 10 nailing the women’s qualification time!

“It was good that many athletes from Europe got the qualifying times… At the end the athletes were happy and the sponsors were happy too!,” Hermens celebrated after Sunday’s run.

With over 70 million viewers from about 150 countries and territories expected to watch the WRC Safari Rally live on television in June, KTB is certainly on the right path in cashing in on sport as an effective tool to help get the country out of the woods in as far as coronavirus-affected tourist inflows are concerned.

As the G.O.A.T. Kipchoge himself rightly put it, let’s hope other parastatals will take a closer look at sport as a platform to market Kenya’s offerings across the various sectors.

Including the Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Railways who, in the next few weeks, will transport over 65 containers of motorsport hardware from the port of Mombasa to the Naivasha terminal, and back, as part of the WRC Safari Rally logistics.