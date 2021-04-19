Enschede coup by ‘Magical Kenya’ excellent way to market country

World record holder and Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge poses next to a Kenya Tourism Board tee banner at the finish line of the NN Mission Marathon on April 18, 2021 at the Twente Airport in Enschede, the Netherlands. Kipchoge won the ‘NN Mission Marathon’ race in two hours, four minutes and 30 seconds. Kenya Tourism Board were among the race sponsors through the ‘Magical Kenya’ brand.
 

Photo credit: NN RUNNING TEAM

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As the G.O.A.T. Kipchoge himself rightly put it, let’s hope other parastatals will take a closer look at sport as a platform to market Kenya’s offerings across the various sectors.
  • Including the Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Railways who, in the next few weeks, will transport over 65 containers of motorsport hardware from the port of Mombasa to the Naivasha terminal, and back, as part of the WRC Safari Rally logistics.

Last Sunday morning, Eliud Kipchoge engaged a faster gear as he approached the final drinks station, picked up his Maurten sports fuel bottle, swirled its contents and dashed to the finish line to win the NN Mission Marathon in reassuring fashion.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.