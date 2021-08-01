Enough of Nick Mwendwa's sideshows!

FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during unveiling of FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With the Caf Champions League slot having already been awarded to Tusker, the over Sh5 million spent on the trophy would have been a welcome motivation to our struggling teams
  • Kenya's most supported clubs made good their threat not to honour the match at the weekend due to monies they are owed by the federation
  • FKF and Nick Mwendwa should stop sideshows and embark on initiatives that will bring meaningful gains to our football

In this era when people are struggling to make ends meet, it’s unbearable that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) can spend close to Sh6 million in production of the Premier League winner’s trophy.

