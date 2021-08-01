Enough of Nick Mwendwa's sideshows!

In this era when people are struggling to make ends meet, it’s unbearable that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) can spend close to Sh6 million in production of the Premier League winner’s trophy.

Such sideshows are unwelcome at a time when Kenyan football is at its lowest ebb with more than half of the top tier clubs struggling to pay salaries and meet match day expenses.

With the Caf Champions League slot having already been awarded to Tusker, the over Sh5 million spent on the trophy would have been a welcome motivation to our struggling teams after a difficult season characterised by players sleeping hungry, unpaid salary arrears and endless stoppages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fanfare and excitement that used to characterise the Mashemeji Derby during Kenya Premier League’s (KPL) reign is long gone and doesn’t look like it’s going to return soon.

It was the first time in Kenyas history that the derby failed to take place. This weekend's edition was supposed to be the 91st meeting between the two arch-rivals – Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Kenya's most supported clubs made good their threat not to honour the match at the weekend due to monies they are owed by the federation. Gor were to receive Sh2 million and Leopards Sh1 million for finishing first and second respectively in the Betway Cup.

FKF and Nick Mwendwa should stop sideshows and embark on initiatives that will bring meaningful gains to our football. A gold-coated trophy should not be considered an achievement in any serious league the world over!

We have on many occasions witnessed teams including Mathare United, AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia frustrated by poor officiating, as FKF fail to intervene for the good of the game.

Suspect calls in Mathare United’s away matches has left them languishing bottom of the league despite the immense contribution the Nairobi-based club formed in 1994 has made to Kenyan football for more than two decades.

AFC Leopards have lost crucial points that would have seen them return to the Caf Champions League after 23 years, while Gor Mahia have been denied the opportunity to play at Cecafa Kagame Cup through suspect board room decisions.

Western Stima controversially beat Leopards 3-2 via dubious goals including a freekick that was awarded in the dying minutes after a player went down easily.

Ingwe also lost their game against Kariobangi Sharks, after the winners were awarded a dubious penalty.

According to Mwendwa, the 24-carat trophy - which was shipped in from Dubai before being displayed on Citizen TV for Kenyans to see - will be awarded to the winning team when the league ends on August 22.

Apart from the trophy, league winners will also pocket Sh5 million. Gor Mahia, who won last season’s league, did not receive a trophy for their achievement.

Last week, Cecafa confirmed ten teams taking part in the regional Kagame Cup championship to be held between August 1 and 15, but conspicuously missing from the list were current Kenyan champions- Gor Mahia who had shown willingness to take part in the tournament.

Mwendwa has given Tusker the slot, but Cecafa turned down a request by FKF to delay the tournament kick-off so that Kenya can complete its league.

With six matches left, Tusker are top the log on 55 points, while Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) have 54.

His latest action seems to have contradicted his earlier position that Gor Mahia will represent Kenya in the competition after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Teams cleared to participate in the 2021 edition are Tanzanian Young Africans SC and Azam, Atlabara FC (South Sudan), Le Messager Ngozi (Burundi), APR (Rwanda), Express and KCCA of Uganda, Tusker (Kenya), KMKM (Zanzibar) and Big Bullets of Malawi.