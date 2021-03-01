End travel hitches in Caf matches

Gor Mahia's Alpha Onyango (right) vies for the ball with Napa Stars' Dickson Chapa during their Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg match at Nyayo Stadium on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There has to be a solution to this quagmire. We are not in the business of blaming officials, but surely if you are an official of a perpetually broke club why not just resign quietly and go away?
  • Last Monday, I read some frustration in the K’Ogalo Corner column where the writer was advising that Gor Mahia be disbanded and the club starts afresh. That too could work especially if it will take away all the officials so as to set the club free.

Every year, two teams from each country take part in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournaments to get the continental club champions. It is something worthwhile, but to say the truth, it is becoming too hard for Kenyan clubs.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona

  2. Top guns struggling in KVF league

  3. Wazito pile more misery on Zoo FC

  4. F1 set to reject Bahrain vaccines offer

  5. PRIME Lawrence Juma: I don't regret leaving Gor Mahia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.