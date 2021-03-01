End travel hitches in Caf matches

Every year, two teams from each country take part in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournaments to get the continental club champions. It is something worthwhile, but to say the truth, it is becoming too hard for Kenyan clubs.

Last week, Gor Mahia travelled to Zambia to face Napsa Stars in a CAF Confederation Cup first leg play-offs game. The match, we admit, was full of drama. It ended controversially with the hosts being awarded a penalty which knocked Gor out of the tournament.

This ended the team’s participation in continental competitions, having earlier been knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

Before the rematch with Napsa at the Heroes Stadium on February 21, Gor faced a travelling hitch. The team was to depart for Zambia on Friday, but the trip was postponed due to lack of cash. The players travelled on match day and arrived just two hours to kick off!

Against CR Belouizdad, Gor travelled nearly half around the world to reach Algiers! Former Gor Mahia official Omondi Aduda said there were no flights to Algiers.

He quipped: “Even the match referees from Tunisia left Tunis on Monday through Paris, and then took another flight from Paris to Algiers. That is the situation (Gor Mahia finds themselves in), so how do you expect them to travel? Do you want them to walk to Algeria?"

In the end, Gor made it Algiers but conceded six most annoying goals to nil! We could still count the many other instances where our clubs face travelling hitches because of the same old story of lack of money.

They have to beg and cajole politicians and the Ministry of Sports officials to get funds.

How come in the 1970s and the 80s the club never had these problems? Is it worth qualifying for CAF competitions when we know so well we may not be able to honour away matches?

There has to be a solution to this quagmire. We are not in the business of blaming officials, but surely if you are an official of a perpetually broke club why not just resign quietly and go away?

Last Monday, I read some frustration in the K’Ogalo Corner column where the writer was advising that Gor Mahia be disbanded and the club starts afresh. That too could work especially if it will take away all the officials so as to set the club free.

Gor have begged enough, it’s time they tried another way of footing their bills.