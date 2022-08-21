End anxiety in football management

We knew it long time ago; we expected it even though it was disgusting.

Well, it has come to pass. The Sports Cabinet Secretary has extended the tenure of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee.

Their earlier mandate had run out and it was renewed, thus for the next two months they can silently and secretively do what they know themselves.

Indeed, we could have saved the CS the trouble of gazzeting this obvious issue.

We could have drafted the notice for her; charted the evident tasks of the committee and even cheered them on their work.

We could have saved her a lot of time so that she could attend to other very weighty matters of the ministry!

The only problem is that she never asked any busy-bodies like us to do these simple and unnecessary errands for her.

We are in a turmoil over the management of football in this country and as if unperturbed, the ministry sees it fit only to prolong the tenure of this committee that has not bothered really about elections and creation of FKF management.

Understandably, the committee has already put up the fixtures for the FKF Premier League for the season 2022/23 which shall kick off on September 10.

The CS sports has affirmed that the committee will now be responsible for ensuring the 2022/23 season kicks off smoothly as Kenyans wait for the new office. We do not worry about them overseeing the smooth kick off of the season; our fear is the duration of time in which Kenyans will wait for the new office!

We are currently banned by Fifa and Caf. Our clubs shall not take part in the continental championships; our national teams are in limbo and we are almost forgetting who the manager is. Women’s football is forgotten and, poor ladies, their continental campaign was violently nipped in the bud and they are traumatised!

We have been told nothing about the “talks with Fifa” that we assume could be going on; we have no progress report about these issues and we are not sure if Fifa has recognised the relegation and promotion of teams in our league; we don't know if there shall be any elections for Football Kenya Federation…we are innocent of all these things we are only told to wait and like sheep that they take us for, we shall only make this noise you are reading!

We have not talked about the anxieties of the poor youth whose main sin is to possess the talent for football. It is too heartrending to even attempt that, and we are afraid we may throw four letter expletives that may annoy many.