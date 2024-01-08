Eliud Owalo Super Cup could benefit Gor’s recruitment push

It has been a season to be cheerful! Happy New Year! My warmest season’s greetings to Gor Mahia fraternity.

In the spirit of the festive season, it is my earnest hope that you have all been keeping well and you did spread the cheer, albeit in moderation.

As we recover from the festivities and look forward to the new year it is also time to stock of the last season.

As part of their festive season engagement, Gor Mahia took part in the inaugural Eliud Owalo Super Cup.

The tournament, sponsored by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, was held between December 26 and 30 at Nyilima Grounds in Asembo with teams from the four Luo Nyanza counties participating.

Homa Bay beat Kisumu 4-2 in post match penalty kicks after the two sides had drawn 0-0 in regulation time of the final.

Thereafter a combined Nyanza team faced Gor Mahia in the grand finale.

As expected the record 20-time Kenyan champions won the match 2-0 with decisive strikers from Benson Omala and Alvine Ochieng.

As far as I can remember, the Luo Nyanza region has failed to organize such tournaments at this time of the year in the past.

On the converse, the neigbouring Western region palpitates to the excitement that comes with such tournaments on an annual cycle.

Cleophas Malala Cup, Karamoja Super Cup, Governor’s Cup in Kakamega and Elijah Lidonde tournament, to mention a few, have over the years become synonymous with the festive season in the Mulembe nation.

Our political leaders in Luo Nyanza have failed us by not organizing similar tournaments which are not only a big deal for the rural folks but also provide potentially fertile grounds to unearth fresh talent.

It is for that reason that the Eliud Owalo Super Cup sounds like a brilliant idea to me.

Coming shortly after Homa Bay U-19 were crowned champions of the inaugural Talanta Hela Football Tournament, Owalo’s tournament has provided yet another platform for upcoming players in the region to showcase their talent.

But as they say, the proof is in the pudding. On whether the Eliud Owalo Super Cup will flourish or flounder, that we shall only know with time. The tournament will be judged favourably if it eventually produces future stars of Kenyan football.

The inaugural edition revealed some exciting talent that will undergo trials with KPL sides.

For obvious reasons, Gor Mahia stands to be the major beneficiary of fresh talent that we hope will sprout from the tournament.

I understand there are a couple of them that Gor may try out in trials.

However, that will only happen if the participating counties offer a chance to young players to take center stage. It would be counterproductive if participating teams choose to field players who are already established in the topflight league.