I’m honoured to be Magical Kenya destination ambassador

Nothing gives me more satisfaction, as an athlete, than standing at a global stage and having the Kenyan National Anthem played in honour of my achievements. Similarly, nothing beats the feeling of being recognised and appreciated at home for flying the Kenyan flag abroad.

For me, the highlight came when President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded me The Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H) during the 2019 Mashujaa Day. I remain honoured and grateful to have received the honour by the Head of State.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala (left) and World Marathon record holder, Eliud Kipchoge out on a morning run on August 9, 2020 at Maasai Mara Game Reserve. Photo credit: Pool

While, as athletes, we occasionally enter into partnerships with international brands; but being signed up by a leading local brand brings to life the home-grown appreciation that both encourages and incentivises us to work harder and do better in competitions.

This year, I have been privileged to be appointed the Magical Kenya Destination ambassador by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) at a time when the Tourism Industry, just like many other sectors, has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala (centre), Narok county governor Samuel Tunai (left) and director Kenya Wildlife Services Brig. Rtd John Waweru (right) welcome world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge to the Maasai Mara game reserve on August 8, 2020. Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

The tourism industry, which employs more than two million people, has been negatively impacted by the global restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus and as a result many jobs have been lost. This appointment gives me an opportunity to contribute positivity towards saving millions of jobs and livelihoods in my country. Using my presence on the global stage, I hope to tell the world that Kenya is safe and a beautiful place to visit.

In the recent past, many corporates have incorporated athletes in their marketing campaigns with much success. These include Kipchoge Keino, Paul Tergat, David Rudisha, Mercy Cherono, Ezekiel Kemboi, McDonal Mariga among others. However, we have many more champions among us, who command both an international and local following that our corporates can tap into.

From left: Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala attend a virtual meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the launch of the sports tourism campaign on August 8, 2020. President Kenyatta was speaking from State House, Nairobi, while Kipchoge, Tunai and Balala were at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.



Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

No other group of personalities unites Kenyans like our sportsmen and women. This is because sports go above our tribal, cultural, economic and social differences and unites us for a common goal and objective as one nation.

I shall have the pleasure and honour to market Kenya and tell the world that the destination is open and that we have many beautiful locations that everyone can visit and enjoy. In doing so, I will be contributing to the recovery of the sector as the country reopens and as we work towards defeating the coronavirus.

Olympic marathon champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge (left) and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala view game at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve on August 8, 2020.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

To my fellow sportsmen and women, lets expand our spaces by embracing the new opportunities in the media and marketing space. This is by allowing ourselves to use our influence to first of all promote our beloved Kenya through showcasing different training locations and the areas we operate in.

Sports provides a huge arena for both individuals, corporate and government to reach their clientele both locally and internationally. This is one of the biggest industries in the world that enjoys a huge following on all media both mainstream and social. Be it athletics, football, volleyball, badminton or tennis, the world gets united under sports.

Sports offers the world hope, especially during this time when the world needs all the hope it can get. And as sports restarts globally, I ask the responsible authorities to help restart the sector smoothly in the destination by offering affordable testing.

This will allow our football, athletics, and other sports to kick off thus allowing sportsmen and women to go back to doing what they love, support their families, and grow the economy.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge refuels during the elite men's race of the 2020 London Marathon in central London on October 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Richard Heathcote | AFP

The re-opening of sports in the country will be critical as we gear towards the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan where Kenya will be represented in several disciplines. It is important that our teams go back to full training and at the same time ensure we stay safe by controlling the spread of Covid-19 disease. This will give hope to the young and upcoming generation and thus create a new era of sports people in Kenya and ensure we remain on top of the world.