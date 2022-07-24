Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup winnners are club legends

The players who fought hard to win the inaugural Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup in Kakamega on July 10 have entered our list of Ingwe legends.

A legend is regarded as a celebrity who created history to be talked about forever, but not one who dons an Ingwe jersey for six months before leaving the team battling against relegation.

Before the win in Kakamega, Leopards had not won any trophy since 2017 when they beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup, where they were eliminated in the first round by Fosa of Madagascar.

Thanks to elders Gerald Abdi and Julius Machina, who led in the prayer session at the late Lidonde’s home in Ikolomani, two days before the final, assuring the players that the bad spell that had remained persistent in the club over now and reiterating that the team would win next season’s league title.

AFC Leopards fans will always remember the winning squad that comprised seven young players recruited from the academy.

Very few expected Ingwe to prevail against Nzoia Sugar, who had shown class against Kakamega Homeboyz in the semis, but the kind of football the team displayed in Kakamega confirmed the players are international materials.

The onus is now on the National Executive Committee led by Dan Shikanda to outline the goal to ensure that the team continues to impress in future assignments.

I call upon fans to come out in large numbers to support the team. Last season's support can’t go unnoticed!

Since Ingwe’s inception in 1964, the only true legends can be those who win trophies, including the late Elijah Lidonde, Joe Kadenge, Charles Makunda, Anthony Mukubwa, Hezekiel Ang’ana, John Nyawanga among others.

During this era, Abaluhya FC before changing its name to AFC Leopards provided nine players to the national team, and won the inaugural Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 1967.

By the 1970s, Ingwe had crown significantly to become a powerhouse leading to the invincible of 1973 who won the league title without losing a single match.

Jonathan Niva and John Nyawanga were outstanding during this era. Those who played for Leopards between 1979 up to the 90s will also be remembered for helping the team win trophies.

We have players like Peter Lichungu who helped Ingwe win the league six times in addition to FKF Cup and the Cecafa Club Championship.

The players who fought hard to send Ingwe back to the Premier League in 2009 and went on to win the FKF Cup are also true Ingwe legends.

The other Ingwe legends are players who won the league for the last time in 1998 under Tanzanian Sunday Kayuni.