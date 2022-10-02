Elected leaders should stand with the club

Our supporters who won political seats should be given a participatory role at the club to make them committed to the team.

Whether in government or in the opposition, these leaders should use their positions to provide direction and motivate the players.

They have all worked hard and long to the top, but let Ingwe followers who elected them feel their input on the team!

When you empower the team, you motivate the players and you increase the overall success of your mission in leadership.

Good leaders empower their people, but also check to make sure that empowering is working.

Empowering builds confidence in their capacity to execute your collective mission and goals.

No one leads an organization to success on their own. It is the collective excellence of many that builds success.

Senior leaders from Mulembe nation including Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Johnson Sakaja, Ken Lusaka, Eugene Wamalwa, Tim Wanyonyi, Omboko Milemba, George Aladwa, Edwin Sifuna, Godfrey Osotsi, among others, should take major responsibilities and continue to develop their juniors to take their place in time.

Our leaders must be close to the team for the fans to know they understand their intent. Let them communicate their intent, and then encourage the team to contribute with recommendations to improve the team.

I remember the trust and confidence almost all of us took during the Covid-19 pandemic that hit hard our club, but in our own careers, we joined hands to win the war.

Leaders who do not believe in empowerment can become isolated from the Mulembe community, and that can diminish the long term success of the team.

Empowerment creates a healthy positive and ultimately successful organization, one in which there is ownership of vision and trust in the leadership.

When fans know your vision and intent, they will keep on voting for you to win elections.

When you empower your team you are building the future leaders of your community that bench essential to long term continuous success.

Empowering your people in not a casual act for a leader, it must be continuous process with a means to review effectiveness.

In the long run, empowering should be a part of every leader took it. It strengthens everyone in its organization it keeps the company on the path of success, and builds one of the most important elements on any team trust.