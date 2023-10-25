Education and sports should go hand in hand

Hundreds of thousands of students across the country face a date with destiny as they sit for their respective national examinations.

The KCPE and KCSE examinations kick off this week across various schools with opportunities for these students to advance to their next level of education careers.

Among those who will be candidates for these examinations are sportsmen and women who have flown the national flag high at various national and international competitions in the past.

As a sportsman, who has been there and done that, I want to congratulate them in advance and pray for God’s grace and mercies upon them at this crucial point in their lives.

Education and sports are synonymous in that the former is a prerequisite for success in the latter as far as making the right decisions is concerned.

It is also a no-brainer that sports is a brief career that is fraught with risks such as injuries and a dip in form.

Therefore, education provides a fallback plan for when you can no longer do what you do best on the track, field, pitch, pool, or on the court. It provides an entry point into other professions for when sports can no longer put food on the table.

That being said, it would be foolhardy to assume that national examinations are a walk in the park. They are a high-stakes event that demands proper preparations and focus.

My advice — and assumption— is that the different sportspersons who are sitting for these examinations have transferred the same intentionality with which they train for competitions to their studies for KCPE or KCSE. This entails waking up early or burning the midnight oil to revise what the teacher has taught in class.

Just like sports, these examinations are a battlefield that only rewards those who have invested time in extra studies and revision.

At Athletics Kenya, our slogan has always been to “train hard, run clean and win fairly.” This also applies to the examination context in that all athletes would do well to not engage in malpractices such as cheating.

Study hard so that you may win fairly as far as obtaining a grade that is commensurate to your work in class or at home is concerned.

Crucially, put God first, and do not be anxious. Trust in Him and He will be with you all the way.

Do not also neglect your sporty side; instead, spare some time for light training to remain in shape and also to blow off some steam brought about by the tension of sitting for exams.

Once again, I wish all the best to all sports persons sitting for their national examinations and indeed, all candidates across the country.