Ecosystem now right for fresh forms of motorsport

They have been described as the first baby steps of a glorious future for motorsport: That’s the Drag Race Gymkhana in Naivasha and go-kart racing for junior drivers held at the Whistling Moran circuit outside of Athi River.

These two races are a good example of serving a niche audience in motorsport, a sporting discipline which peaks during the WRC Safari Rally before slumping to a level of sporadic activities in rallying, auto and moto crosses, and, until recently, the uncoordinated dangerous street racing.

The drag race was held at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) Naivasha, the traditional WRC Safari Rally Service Park whose doors were kindly opened by the institute’s Director/CEO Patrick Omondi, one of the biggest supporters of the Safari Rally’s success story since 2019.

Omondi has stood with the Safari right from the start when a group of wildlife conservation NGOs ganged up to derail the event’s return back to the WRC after alleging that the Safari was interfering with the breeding grounds of the endangered species of vultures domiciled at a cliff in Hells Gate National Park.

This forced the Ministry of Tourism and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to commission a study to dispel this theory which had reached the FIA headquarters.

The KWS continue to pay keen interest on the operations of the Safari especially inside its premises including the WRTI which is teeming with wildlife, now well taken care of by the on-sight WRC Safari Rally caretaker of the facility whose duty includes ensuring availability of water at the storage tanker at all times.

Magnanimity and support

The good professor has now become a good host and supporter of motorsport and was this week feted by the WRC Safari Rally for his magnanimity and support from his team with a trophy sign of appreciation by the Service Park Manager Joel Muchiri on behalf of the WRC Safari Secretariat.

The institute surrenders some of its facilities which are used for scrutineering, media services, fire brigade and management which have been upgraded to better standards.

The Service Park is now also used as a pass out parade and graduation square by the institute and can hold a public baraza for as many as 20,000 people.

Mondi provides staff in security and other related activities throughout the Rally Week, as well as maintaining and securing WRC Safari Rally facilities and equipment.

“It’s a win-win situation,” noted Omondi.

The WRTI hosted the drag race, one of the disciplines which the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) has embraced as a way of bringing under its watch the burgeoning motorsport activities by young Kenyans who may not afford to compete in rally proper events due to financial constraints.

This event organised by young Kenyans who have acquired fast cars is a good initiative in the right direction with potential of growth with proper management and spreading road safety messages.

It coincided with the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain, this year celebrating its 30th anniversary. This event features modern and historic cars, F1 machines, WRC cars and motorbikes.

Proper collaboration between the KMSF and organisers of such events, government and sponsors will see motorsport growing towards this direction.

The go kart event at Whistling Moran has become another destination of speed with young bikers and drivers.

Last weekend’s go-kart event presided over by the Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is another discipline which has quietly been thriving in private properties.

It is an inexpensive sport in which good mechanics can be able to manufacture the karts for use by the majority, especially kids as young as six years.

The Karting team has been doing a splendid job and all they need for a take-off is assistance to expand.

Celebrated African rally driver John Ngunjiri had before his death mooted the idea of importing frames and spare parts which would be assembled locally to start a public karting club at Kasarani Stadium which has enough mileage of good roads to make an exciting circuit where future drivers would be discovered.