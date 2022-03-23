Echoes from the past as the world grapples with transgender athletes

After causing a storm in the religion front, the issue of sexuality is now headed to the world of sports with World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe warning that women’s sport faces a “fragile” future unless sporting federations get the regulations right over the participation of transgender athletes.

Coe’s warning came against the milieu of American swimmer Lia Thomas becoming the first transgender athlete to win a National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) top flight title with victory in the 457 metres freestyle.

She has been dominant in winning races and leaving a storm in her wake with some athletes citing unfairness because of her physiological advantage while others say that people should just let her be.

Coe never entered into the nitty gritty, stressing that those in charge should get the regulations right.

It all boils down to the issue of sexuality. When the Anglican church in the United States and Canada okayed the ordination of same sex clergy in early 2000s , the church went into a tumult with those holding on to the church’s conservative teachings forming the Global Anglican Futures Conference (GAFCON).

GAFCON held its first meeting in Jerusalem in 2008 with the statement that “the inauguration of GAFCON as worldwide movement of Bible-believing Orthodox Anglicans committed to guard and proclaim the unchanging truth of Jesus Christ in a changing world.”

The next meeting was held in Nairobi in 2013 and former Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Eliud Wabukala headed the organisation at one point. During his tenure, there were churches in North America that threw their lot with the Kenyan church on matters doctrine and ACK acted as some sort of spiritual adviser/head to such congregations.

A similar schism has been brewing in the Methodist Church and on May 1, the conservative wing of the church are set to launch the Global Methodist Church which, just like the Anglicans, will rely heavily on American conservatives and the African and Asian legion to march on.

The GMC founders say it “ (Is) supported by fervent prayers, faithful discernment, and a sure hope for the future, the Global Methodist Church is a Holy Spirit inspired movement committed to making disciples of Jesus Christ who worship passionately, love extravagantly, and witness boldly to the ends of the earth.

Thousands of Methodist clergy and laity from around the world have worked together for over three years to lay the groundwork for a new, theologically conservative Methodist denomination steeped in the great ecumenical and evangelical confessions of the Christian faith. They envision a church fired by a warm hearted, Wesleyan expression of that faith that is dedicated to sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ in word and deed.”

Writing for Religion News Service, Russel Moore, president of The Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention said: “There are good reasons to put boys and girls in different bathrooms and locker rooms and sometimes sports teams, reasons that don’t impugn the dignity of people but uphold it. Every human being knows that there are important, and necessary, differences between men and women. Without such recognition, women are harmed and men are coarsened.”

As Coe noted in his statement, sports administrators will have to come up with agreeable regulations that will govern participation of transgender people in sports.