Easter Safari Rally triggers nostalgia for the good old days

From casual conversation, social media interaction and through media, reality is dawning on Kenyans of an early WRC Safari Rally. Talk of an Easter rally, this one will be held from March 28 to 31, brings back a storied history and pangs of nostalgia.

Slowly but surely, Kenyans even while weighed down in economic hardship have started planning, and as the WRC Safari Rally Event Director Jim Kahumbura, serving in the same capacity for the fifth year, promises that together with the organising team appointed by the Sports CS Ababu Namwamba will certainly deliver yet another historical Safari.

They are aware of the challenges, time constraint and expectations from Kenyans to meet all the challenges on the menu including Kenyan traders, who are now part of the Safari Rally's economic gravy train.

The Safari will be held in Nairobi, Naivasha and Gilgil which is expected to attract one of the highest gathering of people in Kenya as they use the event to celebrate the Easter holiday break.

But traffic flow poses yet another major logistical nightmare for organisers as Kenyans will be in a rush to travel to Naivasha for the rally action and accompanying activities.

Kenyans last enjoyed an Easter Safari Rally in 1996 which was full of drama, heavy rains, fatalities and signalled a revival of the motorcar race on one side but also its gradual demise.

Minus the Easter allure, shortened route and fewer home grown drivers in subsequent years led to a decline in the event's appeal to Kenyans and sponsors. It inevitably lost it WRC status in 2002 before its return to the world family in 2019.

President William Ruto and Namwamba engaged the WRC commercial rights holder, WRC Promoter, to slot this year's edition in the Easter calendar.

In 1996 Finnish driver Tommi Makinen and Mitsubishi Ralliart Europe came with a technical plan of changing many major parts in the Mitsubishi Lancer which allowed Makinen to sprint from gun to tape to claim his first of two Safari Rally victories.

Kenyans were happy after a rather lacklustre 1995 edition which was a victim of an experimental rotational system in which some events did not count towards the WRC championships for drivers and manufacturers that denied the Safari presence of top manufacturer teams for the first time in history.

Instead, the Safari counted towards the FIA 2 Litre World Rally Cup category which brought together Peugeot, Renault, Skoda, Suzuki, Toyota, Renault Argentina, Honda and Daewoo.

The rest stayed away leaving Anwar, using his engineering genius he learnt from Nairobi University (story for another day) to transform a standard Daewoo into a Safari conquering car.

Anwar was hailed as a hero in South Korea where his car was taken for display and the Kenyan given star treatment.

Nonetheless, competition was still very strong even minus priority A drivers.

Mitsubishi was represented by a semi professional team from Japan led by Dakar maestro Kenjiro Shinozuka, Toyota fielded defending champion Ian Duncan, eventual winner Yoshio Fujimoto and Subaru Japan once again were represented by Kenyan champion Patrick Njiru and Briton Richard Burns among others.

Kenyans were very much part of the Safari which fell on the Easter weekend like this year. But the WRC attention in the next 10 days will be focused on WRC Monte Carlo (January 25-28), the season opening event that has been over subscribed with all the top teams present.

Organisers unveiled a new route bringing together multi-agencies like in Kenya. The agencies are French departments of Alpes-Maritimes, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Hautes-Alpes, Drôme and Isère the Rallye Monte-Carlo.

The Principality of Monaco will host the start and prize-giving ceremony from the Place du Casino.

Nine time world Monte winner Sebastien Ogier , with his Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Elfyn Evans as well as the Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT drivers Ott Tanäk (2019 World Champion) and Thierry Neuville (2020 winner) will fancy their chances.