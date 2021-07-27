East African Rally returns under new owners

Carl Tundo

Kenyan driver Carl "Flash" Tundo, navigated by Timothy Jessop, steer their Volkswagen Polo WRC during the Oserian stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya on June 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Safari Classic replicates the incredible challenge of the original Safari and weaves a new adventure through the magical East African landscape
  • Plans for the 2021 rally include new routes across grueling terrain in Northern Kenya, bringing the rally to Baringo, Laikipia, and Nakuru
  • Carl Tundo won Tanzania's round of the 2021 African Rally Championship driving a VW Polo with Tim Jessop last Sunday

The East African Classic Safari Rally will be run in November this year. The event will be run from November 1 to 9 with approximately three stages per day over a period of eight days. The total distance will be approximately 4000km.

