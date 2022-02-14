East Africa Safari Classic Rally a joy to watch

Classic rallying or historic rallying is a type of road rally suitable for most standard classic cars with no special equipment needed.

These rallies are more about enjoyment than speed and can be a good introduction to historic motorsport.

First run in 2003, the legendary East Africa Safari Classic Rally is a nine-day rally covering up to 5,000km across the region.

Safari Classic rekindles the spirit of the original Safari Rally, which put East Africa on the motorsport map, and earned an unassailable reputation as the world's toughest rally.

Previous winners of the Classic include legends of Motor Sport among them the late Björn Waldegård, Ian Duncan, Stig Blomqvist, Rob Collinge and Carl Tundo.



***

Rally Navigation…..The rally organisers provide a suggested route and a selection of recommended rest halts, which they suggest one may like to visit.

Their directions will include taking the most scenic route and probably one with the least amount of traffic.

Some of the roads used may be narrow with passing places, but as there is no element of competition then there is no need to drive quickly to traverse these sections.

Most events use simply ‘Tulip’ style navigation. This is nothing to do with flowers, but the style of instructions used on the Tulip Rally, a road rally that went from the Netherlands to the Alps and back in the 1950s and 60s.

With ‘Tulips’ the route is defined by a series of small drawings of each junction along the route.

These are supported by additional info like road names, numbers or physical things or landmarks that you will see, such as a church. Sometimes the information given is so straightforward that there is no need to have the Tulip diagram, just a list of instructions.

In addition you may be given a ‘marked map. This is a map where the route has already been drawn on it. You then simply need to follow the roads marked using information you can see on the map and assimilating it with what you can see out of the windows.

Several organizers also include manned passage controls and/or code boards to help reassure crews they are on the right route.

Navigation on stage rallies takes two forms, one to navigate along public roads to the location of the individual stages (not necessary on single venue events), and the other to navigate through the timed stages at speed. Often these are both contained in the event Road Book.

***

Did you know that….

What Shakedown stands for in rallying: The competitions start with a Shakedown.

It is a full speed test before start. Here the drivers have an opportunity to feel the surface and the character of the stage.