Early support from parents, sponsors produces world-class talent

As the legendary Safari Rally icon Rauno Aaltonen said during his recent visit to Kenya, an African child is not lacking in skills of motorsport provided you “catch them early” and mould them.

They will go all the way to the apex of the sport and compete as equals with their European counterparts and the rest of the world.

A growing list of working class parents are investing heavily in their teen in motorsport unlike in the past when most drivers waited until they made a bit of money to enter into rallying as a pastime engagement.

Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, engineer Norris Ongalo and athlete Isaac Macharia and Sailesh Vadgama examples of fathers supporting their children in the sport.

The CS trades official attire to become a supporter of Team Cheche Namwamba, one of the emerging drivers in the autocross scene being trained by rally driver George Njoroge.

Vadgama has gone a step further by establishing the Rotax Racing Team which has produced the national karting champion Krrish Vadgama and has 10 members.

Cheche is an emerging talent and has demonstrated your skills and determination on the track is your guiding angel. His trajectory on the autocross tracks is as promising as that of Gitau Munene, only 11.

Ongalo is better known as an oil marketing and safety officer of the WRC Safari Rally than being a committed dad of Myles Imbayi, another upcoming driver.

Krrish Vadgama, Imbayi Ezana Gessesse, Amman Ganatra and Kris Bhanderi competed in Europe recently, thanks to the support of their respective parents.

Kris Bhanderi has raced and won a race in the UK.

These youngsters are all being inspired by Rally Stars Programme graduates McRae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar who have competed in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship series over the last two years.

The success of their team mate Jeremiah Wahome, who honed his racing career on local karting circuits before polishing his act in UK and Malaysia.

He is currently lying third in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) in his third year of rallying, a remarkable progression by all standards.

Macharia has been drawn away from the running track to racing circuits by his son Nick Wanjohi who is planning to assault the national championship.

But the most interesting of them all is Amman Ganatra who juggles between books, driving and doing running training at Moi International sports Centre after school with established athletes as part of his mental and physical conditioning.

However, karting still remains out of the reach of many ordinary citizens due to its high cost.

Most available facilities are commercially operated. New karts are not locally available and one has to import.

“But second hand karts are locally available and are highly recommended for low budget startups," said Ongalo.

“Resource pooling is also another way to get into the sport. If communities collectively purchase karts, then a number of new entrants can emerge. It is much cheaper to run a private kart at commercial facilities compared to using the commercial karts. Someone has to sow a seed even if it’s a mustard one to reap recognition and visibility," he said.

For Imbayi, 17, karting is all he has ever wanted. A student at St. Christopher's International school where he is doing his A Levels, Imbayi has been in karting for the last 10 years and was in the KNKC Cadet class in 2019.

He recently joined Gessesse to race in the Russian Karting Championship finals in Sochi.