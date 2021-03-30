Duncan picked to feature in select KNRC races for Minti   

Rally driver Ian Duncan being navigated by Anthony Nielsen in their Nissan Patrol negotiate a corner during the 2021 KCB Nakuru Rrally at Soysambu in County on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • He has over the past few years developed a penchant for Kenyan classic car events which include the iconic nine-day East African Safari Classic Rally, and indeed, the Mini Classics.
  • Melvyn Evans Motorsport will supply a New VW Polo R5 to Minti Motorsport which will run in the United Arabs Emirates, Oman Rally Championships, selected African Rally Championship and indeed Kenya’s WRC event. 

Minti Motorsports of the United Kingdom has picked veteran driver Ian Duncan to drive in a selected number of 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) events in addition to the East African Classic Safari Rally at the end of the year.

