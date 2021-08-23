Drivers set for Machakos Rally

Carl Tundo.

Kenyan driver Carl Tundo steers his Volkswagen Polo GTI with Kenyan co-driver Timothy Jessop during the SS11 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021, with Sleeping Warrior Hill in the background.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • First run in 2003, the legendary East Africa Safari Classic Rally is a nine-day rally covering up to 5,000km across the region.
  • Safari Classic rekindles the spirit of the original Safari Rally, which put East Africa on the motorsport map and earned an unassailable reputation as the world's toughest rally.

The KCB Machakos Rally will kick off on Saturday morning with both the scrutineering of rally cars and the official inspection of the rally route by the drivers.

