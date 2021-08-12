Drivers ready for Pearl Rally in Uganda

The Pearl Rally of Uganda will be the next round of the 2021 African Rally Championship to be staged on August 21 and 22.

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop have so far won both the Equator and Tanzania’s round of the 2021 African Rally Championship driving a VW Polo. The crew was sponsored by the Minti Motorsports UK.

***

The official results of the 2021 KCB Voi Rally: 1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta), 2. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (VW Polo), 3. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), 4. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), 5. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia), 6. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), 7/ Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), 8. Hussein Malik/Steven Njenga (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), 9. Hassan Alwi/Riyaz Ismail (Subaru Impreza), 10. Andrew Muiruri/Edward Njoroge (Subaru Impreza), 11. Daren Miranda/Amman Neekunj (Subaru Impreza), 12. Shakeel Khan/Arshard Mughul (Ford Escort), 13. Maxime Wahome/Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza), 14. Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza), 15. John Fernandes/Rattos Nigue (Subaru Impreza)

***

The Formula Two Category of the KCB Voi Rally was won by Fernandes and Rattos in Subaru Impreza, while the Class C1 was won by Khan and Mughul in a Ford Escort.

The Chana brothers won the Class NR4 in their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10. Class R4 was secured by the Tundo and Jessop in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10. Patel and Khan won the Class Rally 2 in the Ford Fiesta. Class S was won by Maina and Gachohi in a Subaru Impreza.

The following crews failed to finish the rally: Issa Amwari/Denis Mwanda (Mitsubishi Lancer), Ian Duncan/Tej Sehmi (Nissan 240RS), Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), Paras Pandya/Falqun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10), Piero Canobbio/Laban Cliff (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) and Rehan Shah/Harshil Limbani (Subaru Impreza).

There were a total of eight competitive stages. Patel and Chager were quickest on each of the four sections of the competition.

***

Mombasa Motor Club will stage the next round of the KCB National Autocross Championship on August 14 and 15.

Autocross is a timed competition in which drivers navigate one at a time through a defined course on either a sealed or an unsealed surface. It is a form of motorsport that emphasizes safe competition and active participation.

Autocross differs from road racing and oval racing where generally there is only one car on the track, driving against the clock rather than other cars.

As an entry-level motorsport it provides a stepping stone for drivers looking to move into other more competitive and possibly expensive forms of racing (such as rallying, rally-cross circuit racing).

***

The East African Safari Classic Rally has so far received 72 entries. World famous Ken Block will join the Tuthill Porsche team for the 2021 East African Safari Classic Rally.

Run over nine days and this year covering some 5,000kilometres through Kenya’s northern territory, the world famous East African