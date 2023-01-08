Don’t victimise young players at Leopards

It’s needless for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials who have problems with club officials to extend that hostility to the players and their technical bench staff.

Because of the hostility, Fifa expelled Zoo Kericho from the 2021 Premier League for alleged match fixing, leaving their player with no source of income.

Due to greed among officials, Fifa banned four members of Kakamega Homeboyz squad in 2020 for four years for alleged match fixing.

Currently, Fifa has banned Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards from signing new players for a total of four years.

AFC have played seven league matches without 10 of their first team players because top FKF officials were unhappy with individuals at the club, and the hostility has been extended to innocent players who have gone through the club’s youth development structure to qualify to play for the senior team.

Cleared to play

So far, only Victor Omune, Cliff Nyakeya, Joseph Lopaga and Musa Oundo have been cleared to play.

AFC Leopards Secretary General Gilbert Andugu is clear that the team has cleared dues owed to its former players.

Before the four senior players were cleared to play, Leopards had won 2-0 against Ulinzi Stars, lost1-0 to Tusker, drawn 1-1 with Sofapaka, and lost 1-0 to Posta Rangers.

Fifa allows clubs to field players from the youth teams during the period a ban is in force. This is what Leopards and Gor Mahia have done - promote young talented players from their academies.

Emmanuel Lwanga, Ronaldo Shichenje, Loren James, Victor Otieno, Abubakar Musha and Nesta Olum remain unregistered for the league this season at AFC Leopards.

Why should these innocent talented youth pay for the sins committed by other parties? We can’t go far because of the mess in our football.

For the young players to play football, they have now to seek opportunities outside the country, sometimes in countries with low profile leagues.

We shouldn’t expect mediocrity to be the foundation of the national team, yet that is what those who run our football is treating our national teams to. It is a case of garbage in, garbage out.