Don’t drop the ball AFC, your reward is in sight

Hansel Ochieng

Hansel Ochieng of AFC Leopards celebrates his goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • Tusker currently lead the standings but we’ve already beaten them this term. Other potential threats to the title including Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka are struggling to collect points, while Gor Mahia can barely honour matches, let alone pay players and other staff.
  • So dire is the situation over there that the club has decided to publicly appease the gods in exchange for success. That’s wierd! I congratulate the lads for forcing Homeboyz’s boss Cleophas Shimanyula to swallow his words.

I agree the game of football involves much more than just feelings, but I have a strong feeling this could be the season for AFC Leopards to scoop their 14th league title.

