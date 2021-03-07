Don’t drop the ball AFC, your reward is in sight

I agree the game of football involves much more than just feelings, but I have a strong feeling this could be the season for AFC Leopards to scoop their 14th league title.

For those who’ve just joined us, it’s been a while since Leopards won the league crown - 22 years ago to be precise.

This painful wait has been caused by a number of factors, including poor planning and lack of solid management.

But including the recent 2-1 sweet victory over Kakamega Homeboyz who have been very stubborn, I have faith in the current office led by Dan Shikanda, Maurice Chichi and Oliver Sikuku.

The trio has challenges, granted, but they certainly are a significant upgrade to what we have had in the past.

I mean for once in a long time, Shikanda and co have managed to assemble a playing squad that resembles a professional outfit off and on the pitch.

The squad- from goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan and John Oyemba to deadly forward Elvis Rupia in the attack, appears motivated, hungry for success, talented, up to the task, and most importantly, ready to compete.

While at it, this squad is managed by one Patrick Aussems, a Belgian who played for Standard Liege and also alongside Mike Okoth at Genk.

He also coached Tanzanian giants Simba SC to the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League, plus other continental bigwigs such as Congo’s AC Leopards, South Africa’s Black Leopards and Sudan’s Al Hilal. You don’t land these jobs by default.

The coach’s experience, alongside that of his assistant Tom Juma and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo, will be vital.

And while at it, Ingwe have made the best possible start to the league campaign heading into the halfway mark of the campaign, with a couple of games in hand.

Tusker currently lead the standings but we’ve already beaten them this term. Other potential threats to the title including Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka are struggling to collect points, while Gor Mahia can barely honour matches, let alone pay players and other staff.

So dire is the situation over there that the club has decided to publicly appease the gods in exchange for success. That’s wierd! I congratulate the lads for forcing Homeboyz’s boss Cleophas Shimanyula to swallow his words.