Domestic cup success will make it a great season

With the Mozzart Bet Cup being the only trophy within our reach, it is my prayer that players should win it for the passionate fans and secure a ticket to next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Leopards, who face PAC University next weekend in the Round of 32 of the knock-out competition, have won the competition 10 times with the last time being in 2017.

Winning the Mozzart Bet Cup will give the players enough exposure and let them know that representing Kenya in the continental club championship is a major achievement in their careers.

The players have proved their worth in recent matches under coach Tomas Trucha who should be given more time to handle the team. Their commitment is also a timely reminder to the fans that wearing that beautiful blue and white jersey is worth more than money.

With the arrival of new signings including Christopher Koloti from Kakamega High School’s Green Commandos on a long-term contract, Ingwe is in a better position to win the trophy.

We lost to Fosa Juniors of Madagascar in the first round during the 2017 Confederation Cup, and want another chance to play continental club football and prove our critics wrong by going past the quarter-final stage.

Recent consecutive wins over Ulinzi Stars, Muhoroni Youth and Nairobi City Stars are very encouraging and winning the Mozzart Cup will give the team something to celebrate after what had been a disappointing season.

In most matches, we went ahead but failed to hang onto the lead, but Trucha’s project is a serious one that will soon start bearing fruits and I can assure fans that the best is yet to come.

Currently, we are 10th in the FKF-PL table, after being in the relegation zone for several weeks. I can assure the fans of better times ahead. I am confident things will get better for this beloved club.

Fans should keep on supporting the team by attending matches in large numbers since the team is on the right track and there is no need for panic.

Let the ultimate devotion remain constant and unwavering as we look forward to success in the domestic cup. As we plan to finish the league in a respectful position and start preparing to win the title next season, the players should do their best by realizing what this big club means for the fans; accepting to die with their boots on for the sake of the team.