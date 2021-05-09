Do more to stop brazen match-fixers

It was shocking, but not surprising when Zoo Football Club were relegated to the lower league after world football governing body, Fifa, found the team guilty of match-fixing.

Shocking because Zoo have been a tough competitor to Bandari Football Club. In all the league matches we played against them last season, they twice denied Bandari a chance to close the gap between them and bitter rivals Gor Mahia FC, who eventually emerged champions.

I cannot remember the last time Bandari beat this Kericho side. Last season, they twice came from behind to hold us to a 2-2 draw in Kericho. We also drew 1-1 in Nakuru in coach Cassa Mbungo’s first match away from Mombasa in February.

In my honest opinion, the demotion due to match-fixing was not surprising because this is just the tip of the iceberg. Match-fixing is becoming rampant in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

I think that in as much as relegating Zoo sends a strong warning, it will not end match-fixing because match-fixers will get “wiser” and it is time for FKF President Nick Mwendwa to admit he is riding a bulldozer using tuktuk tyres.

Reduce teams in league

What Mwendwa can do is probably gradually reduce the number of teams in the league from 18 to 12, because with fewer teams, it becomes easier to manage the league due to reduced operating costs.

Match-fixers find it easy to access Kenyan football clubs and players because they are “too available” which now requires strict enforcement of Caf Club Licensing rules.

Kenyan clubs do not own stadiums and training grounds, meaning it's easy for match-fixers to access the teams at a public training ground. They do this by developing friendship with the players and coaches in these open grounds where they make their shady deals.

This might look controversial but I think FKF should limit the league to East Africans for a few years because West Africans have added no value to our leagues.

Some of the foreign players signed by clubs appear more interested in beer, food, and other luxuries than giving their best on the pitch. It is hard to think of a West African player who has flourished in Kenya.

How about FKF ensured majority of the matches are televised, because more games on television increases scrutiny and that reduces match-fixing.